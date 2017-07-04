 

Cryptsoft's Tony Cox selected for 2017 OASIS Distinguished Contributor Award

BRISBANE, Australia - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Cryptsoft is pleased to announce that Tony Cox, Cryptsoft's VP Partners, Strategy & Alliances has been awarded a 2017 Distinguished Contributor Award from OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards) in a ceremony held in New York at the conclusion of the OASIS BorderlessCyber Conference.

OASIS confers its highest honor to members in recognition of significant contributions to the advancement of open standards through new standards work, influence and visibility in the industry, ability to build consensus, leadership and service. Recipients of the OASIS Distinguished Contributors Award have demonstrated that their participation substantially raises the quality and breadth of OASIS technical work in developing standards for information systems.

A very active OASIS member since 2010, Tony is a long-time expert in both PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and conformance testing and has participated in a number of important OASIS Technical Committees (TC) in a variety of roles. As co-chair of both the PKCS#11 and Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) TCs, and as co-editor of multiple OASIS specifications, Tony provides leadership to other standards organizations coordinating work with OASIS. In addition to his work with standards development, Tony has also served as the moderator and primary organizer of the highly-successful OASIS KMIP interoperability showcase demonstrations and the OASIS PKCS11 interoperability demonstrations at RSA Conferences for the last five years.

Cryptsoft congratulates Tony as being formally recognized and selected to join this elite group of Distinguished Contributors.

About Cryptsoft
Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. www.cryptsoft.com

