AOAGWLLC "Toast with the Queens" Celebrates Contributions To Community

An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC presents the 6th Annual "Toast with the Queens" Reception 2017 (#TWTQ17). It will be held at the historic, Morrison-Clark Inn and Restaurant on Aug 12, 2017, from 2-4 pm.
 
Toast with the Queens 2017
Toast with the Queens 2017
WASHINGTON - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The event celebrates the accomplishments of three reigning beauty queens in the Mrs. America pageant system: Mrs. DC America 2017-Julie Cangialosi, Mrs. PA America 2017-Valerie Ross and Mrs. DE America 2017-Ivana Hamilton. Attendees will have a chance to mingle with the Queens while enjoying light refreshments. To top off the event, the official "Toast" will be captured of all those attending.

"The Morrison-Clark Inn was once the Soldiers', Sailor's and Airmen's Club, run by the Women's Army and Navy League and chaired by every First Lady from Grace Coolidge through Jacqueline Kennedy.  The history of the Inn is filled with strong and influential women in Washington, DC and the surrounding areas.  We couldn't be prouder to continue this legacy by sending these three women off to their National Pageant," states a rep from Morrison-Clark.

The TWTQ17 will also continue the tradition of giving a portion of the event ticket sales to a non-profit. This year's beneficiary is Victoria's Voice the charity of choice for Mrs. America, Inc.

The following businesses are current sponsors:

Mrs. DC America Organization: ThomasRiley Strategies, Fitness Together Georgetown, Lowes Island Dentistry, Soderma Dermatology, AUSA, Blackfinn Restaurant, Roy Cox Photography, Taylor Royall Casting, Paul Mitchell School-Woodbridge, Hair Meets Art, Clover and Bee Skincare, Lee Wedding Studio, Don Torrico Cufflinks, and Déjà vu Boutique

Mrs. PA America Organization: ThomasRiley Strategies, Steliotes Dental, Pageant Design, Catering by R Mashelle Catering, Deka Lash Studio, Hair Meets Art, Don Torrico, and Live Fresh

Mrs. DE America Organization: ThomasRiley Strategies, Noche Azul Spa Martin, Blu Palm Tanning, Don Torrico Cufflinks, Roy Cox Photography, and Hair Meets Art

Tickets: General Admission is $25 on Eventbrite.

Media passes? Click here. (http://www.aoagwllc.com/media-pass-request/)

Source:An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC
