AOAGWLLC "Toast with the Queens" Celebrates Contributions To Community
An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC presents the 6th Annual "Toast with the Queens" Reception 2017 (#TWTQ17). It will be held at the historic, Morrison-Clark Inn and Restaurant on Aug 12, 2017, from 2-4 pm.
"The Morrison-Clark Inn was once the Soldiers', Sailor's and Airmen's Club, run by the Women's Army and Navy League and chaired by every First Lady from Grace Coolidge through Jacqueline Kennedy. The history of the Inn is filled with strong and influential women in Washington, DC and the surrounding areas. We couldn't be prouder to continue this legacy by sending these three women off to their National Pageant," states a rep from Morrison-Clark.
The TWTQ17 will also continue the tradition of giving a portion of the event ticket sales to a non-profit. This year's beneficiary is Victoria's Voice the charity of choice for Mrs. America, Inc.
Tickets: General Admission is $25 on Eventbrite.
Media passes? Click here. (http://www.aoagwllc.com/
Contact
Raquel Riley Thomas
***@aoagwllc.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 09, 2017