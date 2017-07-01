SIC Sense Adds Sunday Matinee for B3's DROPPIN' JOHNS

18920707_ 1966341530263588_ 1804909260621575379_ n

Cassandra Symonds

***@universalaccessproductions.org Cassandra Symonds

-- SIC Sense Theatre has broken policy and added a matinee at 2pm July 16. According to president Bill Dyer, "we are expanding with matinee times to ensure that all audiences can have this theatrical experience."B3 Productions Presents:Written and Directed By Ilana LydiaCat Girl, a young woman in the disguise of a superhero, finds she is trapped in her own mind where her self-perceived heroism allows her to incapacitate the Johns who visit her, but she discovers that these predatory men are the least of her worries. Full of metatheater and heart, this dark feminist comedy may not be appropriate for all viewers.Performances July 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 8pm July 16 2pm.TICKETS: http://droppinjohns.brownpapertickets.com/$10.00 ($11.34 w/service fee)$10 Online Presale | $15 At The DoorCASTCat Girl . . . Juliet Rachel WilkinsQuestioning Element . . . Caitlin DhuseWoman . . . Megan OlsenRationalizing Element . . . Cliff WilliamsMan . . . Devon MahonAlexandross and Male TV Personalities . . . Michael Sean LeSueurPRODUCTION AND DESIGN STAFFDirector and Writer . . . Ilana LydiaFight Choreographer . . . Devon MahonSet Designer . . . Paul FilanCostumer Designer . . . Carolyn Platt McBurneySM . . . Frankie CerneSound Designer . . . Emma WalzProps Designer . . . Bertha Alicia CortesHair/Make-up Designer . . . Bertha Alicia CortesMask Designer . . . Bertha Alicia CortesCostume Assistant . . . Sarah Underwood