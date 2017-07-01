News By Tag
SIC Sense Adds Sunday Matinee for B3's DROPPIN' JOHNS
B3 Productions Presents:
Droppin' Johns
Written and Directed By Ilana Lydia
Cat Girl, a young woman in the disguise of a superhero, finds she is trapped in her own mind where her self-perceived heroism allows her to incapacitate the Johns who visit her, but she discovers that these predatory men are the least of her worries. Full of metatheater and heart, this dark feminist comedy may not be appropriate for all viewers.
Performances July 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 8pm July 16 2pm.
TICKETS: http://droppinjohns.brownpapertickets.com/
$10.00 ($11.34 w/service fee)
$10 Online Presale | $15 At The Door
CAST
Cat Girl . . . Juliet Rachel Wilkins
Questioning Element . . . Caitlin Dhuse
Woman . . . Megan Olsen
Rationalizing Element . . . Cliff Williams
Man . . . Devon Mahon
Alexandross and Male TV Personalities . . . Michael Sean LeSueur
PRODUCTION AND DESIGN STAFF
Director and Writer . . . Ilana Lydia
Fight Choreographer . . . Devon Mahon
Set Designer . . . Paul Filan
Costumer Designer . . . Carolyn Platt McBurney
SM . . . Frankie Cerne
Sound Designer . . . Emma Walz
Props Designer . . . Bertha Alicia Cortes
Hair/Make-up Designer . . . Bertha Alicia Cortes
Mask Designer . . . Bertha Alicia Cortes
Costume Assistant . . . Sarah Underwood
Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
