Queens Chamber of Commerce Hosting Summer Cruise

 
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Nothing says the summer like a cruise.  Come aboard the Skyline Princess and see all the sights of the city!  The Queens Chamber of Commerce is offering a group discount for the cruise to celebrate their employees.

With over a century of leadership, the Queens Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and prosperity in the most diverse community in the United States by promoting the interests of business through advocacy, networking and education" . Today, the Chamber has grown to levels not seen in many years. We have achieved a membership level of 1,125 organizations; representing over 90,000 Queens-based employees.

Show your employees how much you appreciate their effort and dedication with an all-inclusive 3 hour boat cruise. Leave all the details to the Queens Chamber. Includes complimentary parking, transit access, open bar, passed appetizers, full carving stations, a DJ, raffles and more.
Spend the evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm sailing from Flushing Bay, near Citi Field on the East River near Roosevelt Island, the UN and the sights of the Manhattan and the Queens shoreline.  The Skyline Princess is fully weather-proofed and air-conditioned and sails rain or shine!

Date:  Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

*Boarding begins at 5 and the ship departs at 6:00

Location:

World's Fair Marina
Marina Road 1
New York, NY

To reserve your seat, register at https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/event/5783/

For group pricing details
or call Sophia at 718.898.8500, ext. 123

Reserve your seat TODAY
Page Updated Last on: Jul 07, 2017
