Fast and easy ways to protect your money from Medicaid and Nursing Home Event by Les Robinson CLTC
Learn how to develop a Long Term Care Plan to reduce your emotional and financial burden to your family and protect your money
Medicare provides excellent coverage, and when it's combined with a good Medicare supplement, most people will face minimal out-of-pocket expenses. However, Medicare was never intended to be long term care insurance. That is why you need to develop a Long Term Care Plan, to protect your money and family.
Long-term care provides care when you can no longer take care of yourself with respect to the six activities of daily living. Long-term care insurance is designed specifically to cover the high cost of long-term care and you reduce your emotional and financial burdens to your family.
The three levels of care:
Custodial care: This is personal care and may be given by family caregivers, nurse's aides, or home health workers. It assists with the "activities of daily living" such as bathing, eating, and dressing.
Intermediate care: Care is still provided by professionals, but is needed less often.
Skilled care: In this case, care is usually needed round-the-clock and is given by professional health care providers
What happens in a Long Term Care Event?
1. Loses independence
2. Has experienced a loss of good health
3. Uses up remaining assets and income
No other late-life event can be as devastating to the lifestyle the elderly are so concerned about maintaining. No wonder many elderly care recipients withdraw, become angry and suffer from severe depression.
Call Les on Long Term Care planning 1-800-875-0140 or get an options at www.lesltc.com
If living longer is one of the great success stories of medicine and lifestyle changes, failing to plan for later-life care is one of the great failures. Relatively few people have any kind of plan for how they will take care of themselves or their spouses in old age. And even those who have been thoughtful are not likely to have set aside adequate resources to provide care that can easily top $160,000 for care and thousands of dollars of extra taxes paid.
Key Topics for Long Term Care Options and planning:
• How to review your Long Term Care Policy and maximize your benefits
• How to handle the claim process
• Avoiding losing your assets to Medicaid
• How to review your legal plan
• How to review your insurance and financial plan
• How to understand basic tax planning
• How to develop fast and easy plans to protect your money
• How to run a family meeting
• How to reduce cost in your Long Term Care Event
