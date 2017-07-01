News By Tag
John Groves at the Polar Talks in Stockholm with Sting and the King
Every year the Polar Prize celebrates music and its creators. It is regarded as one of the music worlds most important awards. This years laureates were Wayne Shorter and Sting. John Groves was invited to speak at the Polar Talks.
The motto for 2017 was "The Power of Music" and the British composer, musician, and producer John Groves - as one of nine speakers - was invited to speak about his work in the area of applied sound and music.
Groves is known for having created a structured system for the development of sound identities, which is now referred to as Sound Branding.
His talk, Psychoacoustics:
Building on his experience in Sound Branding, John Groves spoke of his recent work in healthcare, which included: Auditory navigation for medical equipment, Healing Soundscapes in hospitals, and the development of Receptive Sound Therapy programs for improving sleep, managing stress, and more (http://www.sonictonic.io).
