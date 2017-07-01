Country(s)
Industry News
Penn Jillette, Roger Stone, and 2000 certified geniuses gather in Florida this week
Some of the smartest people in the world attend event in Hollywood, Fla. with topics ranging from politics to magic.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Alert
What: The American Mensa Annual Gathering is a five-day event for members of the high IQ organization to connect with colleagues and friends. The member-only event attracts both national and international members. The public is invited to take the official Mensa Admissions test to qualify for membership and receive a ONE-DAY PASS to the event.
Where: The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, 3555 South Ocean Drive
When: Now – Sunday, July 8
Highlights: Friday, July 7 – 7 P.M. Author and television star Penn Jillette, the taller, louder half of the magic duo Penn & Teller, is the featured speaker at this year's Gala Dinner. (Mr. Jillette is available for interviews)
Other speakers include one of the Auschwitz survivors, Julius Eisenstein (Fri., 1:30p) and political operative and one-time Trump confidante, Roger Stone (Fri.,4:30p)
Saturday, July 8 - 9 A.M. - Official Mensa Admission Test session. All test takers will receive a one-day admission to the 2017 Mensa Annual Gathering. Special pricing for the test at the Annual Gathering is $30.
Addtl' Event info: This year's event will welcome members from 47 states and 14 countries including New Zealand, France, Mexico and China.
Background: American Mensa is an organization open to anyone who scores in the top 2 percent of an accepted, standardized intelligence test. For more information about Mensa, visit www.americanmensa.org. For more information about the Annual Gathering, visit ag.us.mensa.org
Contact
Victoria Liguez
***@americanmensa.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse