Parallel North IP to lead the monetization of fundamental portable device patent portfolio

End

-- Parallel North IP (PNIP) http://www.parallelnorthip.com, the leading intellectual property advisory firm in Europe, has been engaged by Khyber Technologies Corporation as an exclusive agent to monetize their patent portfolio, which is extensively implemented in the handheld and portable computing industry.Khyber http://www.khyber.com is a US-based company and innovation hub that develops groundbreaking technologies applicable to computing devices. They have invented and patented many new forms and functions to improve the user experience with smartphones, tablets, and portable computers.Some of Khyber's patents have been successfully monetized through licensing, divestments, and enforcement with landmark litigation cases exercising Khyber's patent rights. Parallel North IP will be heading the next monetization phase for other key assets in the portfolio. "Khyber's patents have been tested in the market in different scenarios and have proven to be solid," said Anders Arvidsson, CEO of Parallel North IP. He continued, "We are thrilled to be working with Khyber to further leverage the value of their patent portfolio."For the past two decades, Khyber has anticipated consumer needs resulting in a robust patent portfolio with over 50 patents and applications in crucial jurisdictions such as US, Canada, China, India, and Japan. Khyber's founder and inventor of the patents, Rajendra (Raj) Kumar has over 40 years of experience in computing. "I am extremely pleased to be working with Parallel North IP on this opportunity;they bring a fresh and unique perspective to monetization,"said Kumar.Parallel North IP will commence the monetization efforts with a subset of patents directed towards portable computing devices with detachable keyboards such as "2-in-1 Detachables". According to a recent IDC report, traditional personal computers like desktops and notebooks will potentially be replaced by detachables in coming years.Parallel North IP is an IP consulting firm providing customized services for clients to leverage the value of their patents. The company is recognized as the leading intellectual property advisory firm in Europe as well as one of the top patent valuation firms worldwide.Contact: info@parallelnorthip.com