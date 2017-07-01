 
Macsecurity.net clarifies all issues connected with Mac Ads Cleaner

 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mac Ads Cleaner adware has already raised the discussion on many web forums. Still, many Apple users are trying to figure out if this software is a reliable or a rogue application.

Security experts from Macsecurity.net inform that Mac Ads Cleaner acts as a potentially unwanted program (PUP), and it certainly does not deserve credit.
Additionally, there are many complaints on the Internet from unsatisfied users stating this tool cannot be deleted.

We decided to visit the official website of this product. It turns out that Mac Ads Cleaner is advertised as a "state of the art technology" that was coded by IT experts who worked on similar projects for over 30 years. The software may supposedly clean your disks, remove unnecessary software, and help the user to manage files in order to avoid duplicates or errors. Of course, such a description looks convincing, but you should not believe it.

Other 3rd party free software tools promote Mac Ads Cleaner so you will find this application on your Mac after installing a questionable program downloaded from the internet.

Mac Ads Cleaner usually points to a large number of system errors that needed to be fixed. But you should not trust that info.

Mac Ads Cleaner scans the system and informs of thousands of detected viruses and bugs that do not exist. Remember that most of these bugs are fake and are designed to fool you to buy the full version of Mac Ads Cleaner.

It is a very dishonest marketing. We do not recommend you this product. This tool costs 39.95 Euro and tries to persuade the user to buy a Sticky Password program along with it. It is recommended to remove Mac Ads Cleaner from your Mac device using Malwarebytes Anti-Malware.

More on how to remove Mac Ads Cleaner: http://macsecurity.net/view/133/
