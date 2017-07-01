 
Industry News





Learn Efficient Way of Handling Real Time Scenarios with Microsoft Official Courseware Offered

Multisoft sytems is one of the leading IT Specialist Certification Training Organization. It's an approved training partner of Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, VMware, Adobe, Apple, Checkpoint, Red Hat, Novell, EC-Council, PRINCE2, SAP
 
 
NOIDA, India - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Multisoft is an accredited learning partner of Microsoft and always indulge in providing quality education to both technical and non-technical freshers and professionals. Nowadays, Multisoft has assimilated brand new Microsoft Official Courseware that proves to be helpful in learning more advanced way. Let's have a look at what all the course features include:

Official Courseware: this includes the authentic course modules that make your learning effective and flawless.

Official Guides and Assessments: Assessments are set according to the modules and you would receive help from the expert trainers.

Official labs and Practice Tests: lab segments and practice tests will make your learning very effective and make you efficient for handling real time situations.

Official License for hands-on sessions (on Demand):  Aspirants will get special sessions to gain hands-on experience on the special request on the requirement of the course modules.

Modes of Training

Multisoft is providing education to enhance the career of the professionals and helps he job seekers to get a better job. There are various modes of training such as:

Corporate Training: this is for the professionals, initiated on the requirement for the upgrading the employee's skills. Our experienced trainers insight the professionals on how to implement the skills so that the employer could get the maximum outcome.

As corporate training is organized by the organizations, mostly this is set on the campus, but, nowadays, there is a trend of online corporate training and we, as a responsible institution, provide all: classroom, campus and online.

Classroom Training: this is open for the individuals, willing to learn something either to get a better job or enhance their pay scale.

Campus Training: this is always organized by the institutions or companies to insight the candidates in the particular skill-set.

Why to choose Multisoft Systems

Multisoft is known for its candidate's friendly environment and quality education. This is providing training on 600+ courses to technical and non-technical, professionals and freshers. Multisoft is offering the such facilities to the candidates:

·         24/7 e-Learning Access: clear your doubts anywhere, anytime

·         Assessments and Mock Tests: helps you to analyze what you have learnt in the particular module

·         Advance Analytical Reports: analyze your progress report

·  Advanced training delivery methods: learn with modern equipment's in the most advanced way

Nevertheless, Multisoft is considered as the one stop solution for learning new technology.

Contact Us

Multisoft Systems
Ashish Baskhi
(+91) 9910150605, (+91) 9810306956

(+91) 120 2540300 / 400
B - 125, Sector-2, Near Sector 15 Metro Station,
Noida -201301 (India)

info@multisoftsystems.com

To know more about the Microsoft Official Courseware please feel free to contact us or visit: http://www.multisoftsystems.com/microsoft/

Contact
Multisoft Systems
Ashish Baskhi
***@multisoftsystems.com
