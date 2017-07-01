Country(s)
Industry News
LumenData Has Been Featured in Gartner's 2017 "Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers" as a Representative Vendor
"External service providers of master data management solutions provide substantial value in helping organizations develop strong foundations for their digital strategies." (Gartner, 2017)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- LumenData, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Predictive Analytics solutions, has been recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner's 2017 "Market Guide for MDM External Services Provider."
Authored by Gartner Analysts Bill O'Kane, Saul Judah, Michael Patrick Moran, and Ankush Jain, the 2017 Market Guide advises, "Engaging an external service provider (ESP) with the appropriate skills and experience is a proven way to ensure the success of, and to accelerate, your master data management (MDM) program or project." The guide reports that "when ESPs are engaged for MDM, the investment averages between two and three times the MDM software spend, with some large programs going even higher."
To help organizations identify and engage with an ESP partner that best fits their requirements, Gartner provides a list of representatives in the MDM space worldwide, including LumenData. The guide details the ESP partners' regions of service, top industries serviced, top data domains, software solutions, and more. The analysis for the guide was compiled using a dedicated survey of ESPs that appear regularly in Gartner's interactions with clients, event attendees, and software vendors, as well as in vendor briefings and other structured surveys of software vendor references.
To read the full market guide, please contact visit Gartner or contact LumenData at sales@lumendata.com.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's data management offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
Contact
LumenData, Inc.
1 (855) 695-8636
info@lumendata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse