July 2017
El Campo, TX Live On FAST Building Permits, Code Enforcement & Municipal Court Software

The City of El Campo, Texas is now live on FAST's Building Permits, Code Enforcement, Municipal Court and Cash Receipting solutions.
 
 
LUBBOCK, Texas - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Fund Accounting Solution Technologies, Inc. (FAST) is pleased to announce that the City of El Campo, TX is now live on FAST's FundView Building Permits, Cash Receipting, Code Enforcement and FASTCourt Municipal Court software.  FAST is providing the City with their latest web-based solutions to help streamline their processes and better manage their operations.  El Campo is leveraging FAST's subscription-based pricing model that helps contain their information technology costs.

"The Planning Department at El Campo was mired in paper and using software that didn't meet our needs. The team at FAST came in and, utilizing the outline created by our front-end users, provided an intuitive, clean product. To say the team is overjoyed is an understatement. But the incredibly positive sentiment we hold is not only due to software that works for what we do but also for the openness the FAST team has regarding input from their customers," says Penny Hornsby, Planning Director for the City of El Campo. "They went out of their way to deliver exactly what we requested.  As a smaller municipality, that is a coveted benefit. The system we have in place is exactly what we need, and should our needs change, we know that FAST will work with us to provide exactly what is needed. "

"We are very excited to be selected as the new provider of Building Permit, Code Enforcement, Municipal Court and Cash Receipting software for the City of El Campo.  Our cloud-based applications are designed to help streamline and mobilize municipalities" says Tami Cook, President of FAST.  "More and more local governments are transitioning to cloud-based solutions.  Our success in the marketplace is being driven by the functionality of our products, the quality of our services/support and the growing demand for affordable web-based solutions designed specifically for local governments," Cook adds.

About Fund Accounting Solution Technologies, Inc.

Fund Accounting Solution Technologies (FAST) is a leading provider of cloud-based integrated software for local governments.   FAST delivers affordable solutions targeting small-to-mid-market cities and counties that help them meet the demands of their citizens.  Based in Lubbock, TX, you can find more information about Fund Accounting Solution Technologies, Inc. at www.fastsw.com .

