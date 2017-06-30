News By Tag
El Campo, TX Live On FAST Building Permits, Code Enforcement & Municipal Court Software
The City of El Campo, Texas is now live on FAST's Building Permits, Code Enforcement, Municipal Court and Cash Receipting solutions.
"The Planning Department at El Campo was mired in paper and using software that didn't meet our needs. The team at FAST came in and, utilizing the outline created by our front-end users, provided an intuitive, clean product. To say the team is overjoyed is an understatement. But the incredibly positive sentiment we hold is not only due to software that works for what we do but also for the openness the FAST team has regarding input from their customers," says Penny Hornsby, Planning Director for the City of El Campo. "They went out of their way to deliver exactly what we requested. As a smaller municipality, that is a coveted benefit. The system we have in place is exactly what we need, and should our needs change, we know that FAST will work with us to provide exactly what is needed. "
"We are very excited to be selected as the new provider of Building Permit, Code Enforcement, Municipal Court and Cash Receipting software for the City of El Campo. Our cloud-based applications are designed to help streamline and mobilize municipalities"
About Fund Accounting Solution Technologies, Inc.
Fund Accounting Solution Technologies (FAST) is a leading provider of cloud-based integrated software for local governments. FAST delivers affordable solutions targeting small-to-mid-
