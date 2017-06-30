 

July 2017
Fighting Multiple Sclerosis With His Writing

Attached are my stories, which I proudly present to you with only one request: Share These Words. You can make a difference!
 
Inconsequential Ramblings
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Byrne, a resident of Portland, Oregon, recently completed a 16-part blog series detailing his life with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The sometimes satirical, other times brutally honest reflections are told with reference to the symptoms he suffers as a result of the disease.

Kevin published the blogs collectively as The Completely Inconsequential Ramblings of a Condemned Man in order to increase awareness and support in the fight to find a cure for MS.

The publication can be downloaded for free at: http://NeverStopNeverQuit.com/merchandise/inconsequential.

NEVER STOP NEVER QUIT is a charitable foundation Kevin founded with friends in 2017. Its mission is to raise funds, support treatment, and promote awareness in the fight against MS. Kevin was diagnosed with MS in 1999, while serving overseas as a Captain in the U.S. Army. After his medical retirement from the military, he continued a career in business until MS forced him to retire completely earlier this year.

For more information, please go to: http://NeverStopNeverQuit.com.

To support Kevin's coordinated fundraising efforts with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, please go to: http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/embk.

