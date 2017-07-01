 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Refund Retriever, LLC Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

Refund Retriever & BigCommerce partner to lower FedEx & UPS costs for fast-growing businesses.
 
1 2 3 4
Refund Retriever - Small Parcel & Freight
Refund Retriever - Small Parcel & Freight
HOUSTON - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Refund Retriever is proud to announce it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 50,000 BigCommerce customers access to Refund Retriever's logistics services. BigCommerce customers can integrate Refund Retriever​'s appthrough the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"We are excited to bring our logistics and cost savings knowledge to more BigCommerce shippers. Shipping expenses and transportation impact all companies greatly, finding a way to lower those costs without sacrificing efficiency is a welcome change to any organization" said Brian C. Gibbs, President, at Refund Retriever. "We have worked with BigCommerce for over 3 years, furthering our relationship is welcomed."

As a young growing company, Refund Retriever believes in providing the best small parcel invoice auditing service and customer experience. Refund Retriever's proprietary software automatically finds all late deliveries and billing mistakes, which in turn saves businesses time and money. All FedEx and UPS ground, express and international packages have an on time or it's free guarantee! The carriers just require the shipper to find these late deliveries (GSR) and submit for a refund.

Our programming and refund technology is created in house by our highly experienced and knowledgeable programming staff. Our system downloads the invoices, processes the data, disputes, and confirms the late package and billing mistake credits are in your possession. We have an outstanding user-friendly client interface, no monthly fees, great customer service, and no long-term contract. No charge unless we have confirmed there is a refund credit issued. Our only fee is the percentage of those confirmed refunds.

We also offer carrier shipping contract analysis services. The carriers have reports and analytics each time they propose contract rates, you should have the same information at your fingertips.

"Our partnership with Refund Retriever further illustrates our commitment to providing shippers access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, senior vice president of corporate development for BigCommerce. "Refund Retriever shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best in class technologies, value and superior customer service.

About Refund Retriever

Our primary focus at Refund Retriever is FedEx and UPS parcel recovery and management. Since 2006, our parcel auditing technology and refund logistics are completely built in house. We can help you get your UPS refunds and FedEx refunds for all late delivered packages. For more information please visit refundretriever.com.

End
Source:Refund Retriever, LLC
Email:***@refundretriever.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics, Small Parcel, UPS Refunds, Fedex Refunds, Parcel Auditing, Late Delivery, Gsr, Refund Retriever, Freight
Industry:Business, Shipping, Software, Technology, Transportation
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Refund Retriever News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share