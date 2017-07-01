Country(s)
Refund Retriever, LLC Named BigCommerce Certified Partner
Refund Retriever & BigCommerce partner to lower FedEx & UPS costs for fast-growing businesses.
"We are excited to bring our logistics and cost savings knowledge to more BigCommerce shippers. Shipping expenses and transportation impact all companies greatly, finding a way to lower those costs without sacrificing efficiency is a welcome change to any organization"
As a young growing company, Refund Retriever believes in providing the best small parcel invoice auditing service and customer experience. Refund Retriever's proprietary software automatically finds all late deliveries and billing mistakes, which in turn saves businesses time and money. All FedEx and UPS ground, express and international packages have an on time or it's free guarantee! The carriers just require the shipper to find these late deliveries (GSR) and submit for a refund.
Our programming and refund technology is created in house by our highly experienced and knowledgeable programming staff. Our system downloads the invoices, processes the data, disputes, and confirms the late package and billing mistake credits are in your possession. We have an outstanding user-friendly client interface, no monthly fees, great customer service, and no long-term contract. No charge unless we have confirmed there is a refund credit issued. Our only fee is the percentage of those confirmed refunds.
We also offer carrier shipping contract analysis services. The carriers have reports and analytics each time they propose contract rates, you should have the same information at your fingertips.
"Our partnership with Refund Retriever further illustrates our commitment to providing shippers access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, senior vice president of corporate development for BigCommerce. "Refund Retriever shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."
BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best in class technologies, value and superior customer service.
About Refund Retriever
Our primary focus at Refund Retriever is FedEx and UPS parcel recovery and management. Since 2006, our parcel auditing technology and refund logistics are completely built in house. We can help you get your UPS refunds and FedEx refunds for all late delivered packages. For more information please visit refundretriever.com.
Contact
Brian C. Gibbs, President
Refund Retriever, LLC
800-441-8085
***@refundretriever.com
