RTM Receives Two Prestigious Zweig Group Awards
The full-service engineering firm lands on the Best Firms to Work For & Hot Firm Lists
The engineering firm also landed on the Zweig Group's Hot Firm List, ranking #19 on the 2017 list. Recognizing the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firms in the United States, RTM has been featured on the list three years in a row. The firm continues to experience organic growth;
"Receiving these awards recognizes our commitment to growth and our amazing team," said RTM CEO Tony Mirchandani
"We had some really great applicants this year. We were very impressed with the firms who made this list and saw an overall improvement in scores compared with last year," said Christina Zweig, marketing director, Zweig Group.
Award recipients will be recognized at the 2017 Hot Firm and A/E Industry Awards Conference, happening September 21 & 22 in Seattle, Washington. The annual event brings together top A/E firms, allowing CEOs, managers, marketing professionals, H.R. directors, and firm principals to network and learn about new developments within the industry.
Click here (https://www.rtmassociates.com/
About RTM Engineering Consultants
Established in 1981 and headquartered outside Chicago, RTM Engineering Consultants integrates MEP/FP and civil engineering services with sustainable design as a given. The firm goes beyond a typical consulting role and becomes a partner to clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people at each organization. Licensed in all 50 states, its portfolio spans major market sectors nationwide. For more information, visit www.rtmassociates.com.
