Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

RTM Receives Two Prestigious Zweig Group Awards

The full-service engineering firm lands on the Best Firms to Work For & Hot Firm Lists
 
 
CHICAGO - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- RTM Engineering Consultants is excited to announce that we have made the Zweig Group's Best Firms to Work For List for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious awardhonors the creation of outstanding workplaces at architecture, landscape architecture, geotechnical, environmental, and civil, structural, and multi-discipline engineering firms. Ranking 23rd in the multi-discipline category, RTM moved up the list by more than 10 spots, as the firm ranked 37th in 2016.

The engineering firm also landed on the Zweig Group's Hot Firm List, ranking #19 on the 2017 list. Recognizing the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firms in the United States, RTM has been featured on the list three years in a row. The firm continues to experience organic growth; it's latest acquisition (https://www.rtmassociates.com/rtm-increases-presence-texas-market-strategic-merger/) was a full-service MEP firm located in Addison, Texas.

"Receiving these awards recognizes our commitment to growth and our amazing team," said RTM CEO Tony Mirchandani (https://www.rtmassociates.com/tarun-tony-mirchandani/). "At RTM we believe in inspiring our teams to perform at the highest levels and create an environment where people feel valued, and can clearly see their contribution to the overall mission and success of this firm. This in turn ensures we provide the highest quality of work to clients."

"We had some really great applicants this year. We were very impressed with the firms who made this list and saw an overall improvement in scores compared with last year," said Christina Zweig, marketing director, Zweig Group.

Award recipients will be recognized at the 2017 Hot Firm and A/E Industry Awards Conference, happening September 21 & 22 in Seattle, Washington. The annual event brings together top A/E firms, allowing CEOs, managers, marketing professionals, H.R. directors, and firm principals to network and learn about new developments within the industry.

Click here (https://www.rtmassociates.com/markets/) to learn more about RTM's engineering services and expertise.

About RTM Engineering Consultants

Established in 1981 and headquartered outside Chicago, RTM Engineering Consultants integrates MEP/FP and civil engineering services with sustainable design as a given. The firm goes beyond a typical consulting role and becomes a partner to clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people at each organization. Licensed in all 50 states, its portfolio spans major market sectors nationwide. For more information, visit www.rtmassociates.com.

