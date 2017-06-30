M2 Optics Launches 100G Multimode Optical Fiber Testing Platform

Fiber Lab Pro provides custom lengths of 12-fiber cable for easily simulating data center links in an efficient and professional setup.

-- M2 Optics Inc., a manufacturer that specializes in customized platforms for fiber optic network simulation and latency applications, announced the availability of a new solution designed to simplify the testing of 100G optics and systems frequently deployed in the data center environment. A first-of-its-kind,utilizes spools of 12-fiber multimode cable and multi-fiber push-on (MPO) connectors, configured to each user's specifications.Traditionally, optical fiber used for testing and latency applications is wound onto a spool as a single strand of fiber, which results in engineers needing to acquire multiple spools when attempting to simulate a multi-fiber link. With network equipment manufacturers designing 100G devices based on the multi-fiber approach and the subsequent data centers deploying them, M2 Optics recognized an opportunity to help engineers in both environments save space while improving their testing setups."All of our packaged fiber products are designed to make life easier for engineers and the Fiber Lab MPO continues that vision", states Kevin Miller, CEO of M2 Optics. "With the ability to connect to multiple fibers in a more efficient manner, certification and latency tests can be completed quickly with a higher degree of confidence in the results."The customized Fiber Lab MPO is available as a rack-mount or portable enclosure and includes custom lengths of OM3 or OM4 multimode optical fiber. To learn more about this solution, M2 Optics encourages interested parties to contact the company directly, or one of their authorized regional partners around the world.