Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Elephant rides at Colorado Renaissance Festival were abused says Animal Defenders International

Elephants supplied for rides at this year's Colorado Renaissance Festival have been filmed by Animal Defenders International (ADI) being beaten by their handler, Mike Swain, during training. ADI is asking the public not to pay for the elephant rides
 
 
DENVER - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan Creamer, ADI President: "We are appealing to the public not to pay to ride abused elephants. Paying for the rides pays for this appalling and unacceptable cruelty. We believe that once people see how these animals suffer behind the scenes, they will not endorse such behavior and hope that event organizers will take a responsible position and end the rides."

ADI has released a video about the suffering behind the rides, "No Fun for Elephants," with award-winning TV legend Bob Barker, who observes: "To many, it looks like harmless fun, but elephants pay a heavy price for the few minutes of entertainment they provide when giving rides. Isn't it especially tragic when animals are suffering and being abused simply to entertain us?"

ADI is urging the Colorado Renaissance Festival to cancel the elephant rides at this year's festival and all future events. Event organizers have been invited to watch the No Fun For Elephants DVD and online video.

http://www.ad-international.org/animals_in_entertainment/go.php?id=3034&ssi=11

On Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9, 2017, local supporters of ADI and Animal ACTion Network will be outside the Colorado Renaissance Festival urging visitors to enjoy the festival but not support the elephant rides.

WHAT:  Elephant ride outreach at the Colorado Renaissance Festival
WHEN: Saturday, July 8 & 9, 2017, 10:00am
WHERE: Colorado Renaissance Festival 650 West Perry Park Avenue, Larkspur, CO 80118

Elephant rides have been abandoned by several events after responsible board members viewed the evidence, including Kern County, Orange County, San Diego County and Los Angeles County Fairs, the city of Fountain Valley, CA, and Santa Ana Zoo.
Source:Animal Defenders International
Email:***@dewaalpr.com
Posted By:***@dewaalpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Animal Defenders, Animal Rights
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
