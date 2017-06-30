News By Tag
TrailMark Unveils New Model Homes
"Our TrailMark community offers the high quality living today's families are seeking," said GreenPointe Communities North Florida Manager Mike Taylor. "TrailMark has naturally beautiful surroundings and healthy lifestyle opportunities with distinctive homes, exceptional amenities and a genuine sense of community in one thoughtfully planned neighborhood."
Influenced by traditional neighborhood design elements with an authentic neighborhood streetscape and a variety of home designs to meet the needs of today's homebuyers, TrailMark has assembled the best local and national builders offering single-family home designs priced from the $200,000s. The community has four model homes including two newly opened models ready to tour.
A charming three-bedroom, single-story home is showcased in David Weekley Homes' Laurelwood model. With more than 1,800 square feet, the home offers a wonderful open floorplan perfect for entertaining and family living. The Laurelwood features an expansive family room, kitchen and dining area, and a cozy study. The main living area and two secondary bedrooms are nestled away from the private owners retreat. The Laurelwood model is professionally decorated by the company's interior design firm.
"Our team of designers at Kathy Andrews Interiors created a contemporary style for a young family by incorporating high contrasts of black and white emulated through the finishes," said Kathy Andrews Interiors Designer Elizabeth Snell. "The blue and cognac colors were added to give the house a warm and cozy feeling while forming lasting memories for everyone to enjoy."
The Juniper model highlights Providence Homes' 100% ENERGY STAR® Certified Homes available at TrailMark. The two-story design includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,524 square feet of living space. The first floor features numerous family entertainment areas including a spacious family room overlooking the covered patio. The gourmet kitchen and café flows into a dining area punctuated by a bay window. The second story includes a family loft, an expansive owners suite with a private seating area and two additional bedrooms. The Juniper model is built with a conditioned attic system that features air-tight foam insulation under the roof deck. This innovative building practice keeps the attic within 6 to 8 degrees of the indoor temperature year-round, providing the homeowner with a cleaner, healthier, more energy-efficient home.
"Looking at a floorplan drawing is one thing, but nothing compares to walking through a home and seeing its finishes and features," said Robert Goettlicher, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Providence Homes has built more than 1,000 ENERGY STAR® Certified homes for Jacksonville families and we are so excited to offer our award-winning homes at TrailMark."
TrailMark's builder team, which also includes D.R. Horton, Landon Homes and MasterCraft Builder Group, offers a wide range of styles, floor plans and natural settings. Homes range in size from approximately 1,500 square feet to more than 3,900 square feet. The community has several move-in ready showcase homes under construction. Homes are priced from the $200,000s.
Located in Northeast Florida's fastest growing area, TrailMark is close to everything St. Johns County has to offer, making it possible for residents to connect with nature and their neighborhood. With green vistas and natural oak hammocks, TrailMark has miles of trails and winding waterways with access to Six Mile Creek for kayak and canoe adventures.
With opportunities to live life connected with the outdoors, TrailMark appeals to homebuyers seeking a healthier lifestyle with access to a wide range of recreational amenities. Homeowners come to the Amenity Center to lounge by the resort-style, beach entry pool overlooking the lake. A fitness center, sports courts and playing fields makes it easy to stay in shape. The Camp House provides a perfect setting to celebrate and socialize with friends and neighbors. TrailMark's Lifestyle Director plans activities and social gatherings to help foster neighborhood relationships.
TrailMark is located within the highly rated St. Johns County School District and the new Picolata Crossing Elementary school will open adjacent to the community in Fall 2017. While off the beaten path, TrailMark's proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine makes it easy to access entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more.
TrailMark is located at 805 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine. To visit TrailMark from Interstate 95, take exit #323/International Golf Parkway southwest towards World Golf Village and travel approximately 2.2 miles. Continue past the intersection at State Road 16 (where International Golf Parkway becomes Pacetti Road) and proceed approximately 2.6 miles to TrailMark on the right.
For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.
