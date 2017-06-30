 
ICP DAS USA: The Future of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Read about ICP DAS USA revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- With the ever-growing popularity and benefits of electric vehicle ownership, more car manufacturers are adding electronic vehicles to their line. The sales of electric cars are increasing and so as the need of electric chargers. As of 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are about 16,000 charging stations spread across the United States. 3,000 of those chargers are in California alone. With more electric vehicles on the road means that electric chargers are needed more than ever.

ICP DAS USA offers many products that are used in the Automobile Industry. CAN is a communication protocol that is widely used in this industry and allows vehicles to communicate with different types of devices and networks. Its job is to translate CAN protocol to another type of protocol on other devices that networks can understand. In order for electric vehicles to communicate with the charging station, it needs a CAN to a Wi-Fi converter, such as the I-7540D-WF. I-7540D-WF supports the wireless transmission of CAN data between various CAN networks and allows communication between a CAN network and a WLAN network.

Serial to Wi-Fi converters, such as the M2M-711D, also allows charging stations to communicate with electric vehicles by allowing serial data to communicate with the WLAN network. The electric vehicles communicate with the charge stations and charge stations communicate back to central servers.

With the use of cellular modems such as the GTM-203M-3GWA with the M2M-711D, it can allow electric charges to communicate back to a central location and report charge usage, problems with the charger and provide data that can be collected and stored for analysis. It also sends our text message notifying when the electric vehicle is fully charged allowing a convenient solution to getting electric vehicles back on the road and to their next destination.

For more information or questions about an application, please visit http://icpdas-usa.com

