News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AVTECH Nominated for Interise 2017 "Best Place to Work" Award
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors recognized among small businesses nationwide for their strong work culture where employees love to be
Sixteen employers from across the United States were named finalists for the awards program. On September 12, 2017, these business owners will be honored for their commitment to job creation and community revitalizations. Three winners will be announced. AVTECH has been nominated in the "Best Place to Work" category of the awards.
AVTECH has been in business since 1988 and manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular data center, IT and facilities environment monitor. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 184 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of SMBs through Amazon, Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, Pentagon, all branches of the US government, all 50 states, and many local governments.
"Being recognized as an employer with a strong work culture where employees love to work is truly an honor," said Richard Grundy, President of AVTECH. "After purchasing our current property in Warren, RI in 2008, we've helped to provide jobs to over 100 people, along with bringing a local grocery store to the area by providing space for Tom's Market. We also have strong relationships with many of the local colleges and universities, and often hire new employees directly from their internship programs that we participate in. AVTECH is proud to help support the region and many ways, and being recognized for that is very exciting."
In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also provides Device ManageR software and the GoToMyDevices cloud-based portal for Room Alert monitoring, management, and reporting. Both software packages and Room Alert hardware and sensors are completely designed, developed, supported, and updated at AVTECH's corporate headquarters at Cutler Mill in Warren, Rhode Island.
Voting for the Interise 2017 StreetWise Summit Awards is open to the public through August 4, 2017. More information can be found on the AVTECH website at http://www.AVTECH.com.
About AVTECH
AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood / water leakage, smoke / fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 180 countries, and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the US military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!"
About INTERISE
Interise is the go-to partner with a proven model for accelerating economic and small business growth in lower income communities. Its StreetWise 'MBA'™ provides small business owners with the business knowledge, management know-how, and relationships they need to scale, including a national network of business experts, instructors and 4,200+ Interise alumni. While learning to work on as well as in their business, small business owners develop a comprehensive three-year Strategic Growth Action Plan™. Alumni have secured over $3 billion dollars in government and institutional contracts since 2008. In 2015, they reported an average annual revenue growth of $278,000.
Contact
Russell Benoit
***@avtech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse