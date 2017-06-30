Global Instant Coffee Market : Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Outlook And Strategies 2017 To 2022

According to IMARC Group, the global instant coffee market has grown at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2009-2016

Contact

kanika sharma

***@imarcgroup.com kanika sharma

End

-- The demand for instant coffee has expanded considerably over years, primarily due to urbanization and innovation in the food & beverage industry. As a result of this, the global instant coffee market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.1 Billion by 2022.A recently published report by IMARC Group, titled, finds that the global instant coffee market has grown at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2009-2016, reaching a value of US$ 9.9 Billion in 2016. Instant coffee, also known as soluble coffee, coffee crystals and coffee powder, is a beverage made by processing roasted or ground coffee beans. Usually, instant coffee is prepared by two methods - spray drying and freeze drying. Spray-drying is the most widely-used method of drying instant coffee. However, as freeze drying is associated with higher quality, its demand is currently growing nearly twice as fast as spray dried coffee. According to the report, the global instant coffee market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.1 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2017-2022.Despite the dominance of fresh coffee in the coffee industry, instant coffee is quickly becoming popular all over the world. Transportation of instant coffee is cheaper, as it has lower shipping weight and volume than beans or ground coffee. Moreover, instant coffee offers convenience in preparation, which increases its demand among the urban consumers. Along with this, it requires fewer efforts in cleaning-up, as there are no coffee grounds involved in the process. Changing lifestyles patterns and an increasing number of retail coffee shops in both mature and emerging markets are further helping the social trend of coffee consumption to penetrate the lives of the youngsters. Most importantly, innovation in the food & beverage market is stimulating the demand for instant coffee as manufacturers are introducing finer quality of products with enhanced flavours and aroma, and attractive packaging.The report has segmented the market on a regional basis. The growth of instant coffee consumption differs widely from region to region. Nevertheless, the demand for instant coffee gained momentum in the regions where coffee consumption was previously insignificant. Currently, Europe including the CIS represents the largest market for instant coffee globally. Europe is followed by Asia which represents the second largest market for instant coffee. In Asia, Middle East represents the fastest growing market. The report also provides the details of the competitive landscape of the market, with the key players being Nestlé, De Masters Blenders 1753, Strauss group, Mondelez International, Tchibo, etc. Amongst these, Nestlé holds a monopolistic position in the market.The report gives a detailed roadmap for starting an instant coffee manufacturing plant. The study, done by one of the leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the global instant coffee market. This ranges from a comprehensive view of the market to minute details of the industry performance, processing & manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. It also offers SWOT, Value Chain and Porter's Five Forces analysis and regional segmentation followed by an analysis of the competitive landscape. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the instant coffee market in any manner.http://www.imarcgroup.com/instant-coffee-processing-plantIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.+1-631-791-1145http://www.imarcgroup.com@imarcglobal