Country(s)
Industry News
Burroughs Makes Key Moves to Focus on Top Level Customer Service
"It is important to us that our customers receive top-level service and care, whether that service is in Arizona or Alaska," said Adam Hobelmann, vice president of sales and marketing for Burroughs. "That's why we have taken the initiative to invest our time and money into building a knowledgeable and cohesive team capable of meeting the expectations of our clients."
"It is important to us that our customers receive top-level service and care, whether that service is in Arizona or Alaska," said Adam Hobelmann, vice president of sales and marketing for Burroughs. "That's why we have taken the initiative to invest our time and money into building a knowledgeable and cohesive team capable of meeting the expectations of our clients."
With over 100 new technician and support team members and the implementation of new service standards, Burroughs is ready to respond and maintain equipment from a variety of manufacturers including NCR, Diebold, Hyosung, Tidel, Triton and many more, says Hobelmann.
The SFS, made up of top supply chain managers and reporting to Ed Boyd, the vice president of service, is designed to evaluate procedures and customer responses. The team will work to improve service abilities and customer care by promoting consistency, reinforcing service standards and addressing issues as they arise.
"Dedication to continuous improvement is key to both Burroughs and our customers' success. We have to be better than our competition, so we're looking at things differently and heavily leveraging our data within our operational teams. It's not just how we performed last month or last week, but how we perform tomorrow. The CI team is helping to review and refine our operating practices across all of our service disciplines to ultimately improve client experience and equipment availability."
To find out more about Burroughs new customer service and support initiative, and to learn about products, services and programs offered by Burroughs, Inc. visit www.burroughs.com or call 1 (800) BURROUGHS.
---
ABOUT BURROUGHS — Burroughs is a US-based provider of technology maintenance services, ATM, and cash automation solutions to financial institutions and retailers in the United States and Canada. Burroughs is recognized as the industry leader in servicing cash automation products and self-service technology in some of the largest retailers and financial institutions in North America. Visit www.burroughs.com for more information.
Contact
Sandy Edwards
Director, Marketing & Sales Support
***@burroughs.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse