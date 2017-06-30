News By Tag
Introducing the Braid Bar at Aer Blowdry Bar
Just in time for festival season, Aer Blowdry Bar launches its Braid Bar. A modern alternative to the beach waves and flower crown style of last season, braids are the one hairstyle that is vital to a festival goer's arsenal.
Nothing says festival season quite like braids, with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Rhianna and Alessandra Ambrosio sporting the look at the recent Coachella. Truly versatile, braids can hide unwashed festival hair and keep hair under control mid-party. Better still, they're achievable no matter the hair type.
Price: from £20
(Hair must be washed prior)
Can't get into Aer? Aer Blowdry Bar's Creative Director Joanna Williamson shares her tips on how to create the perfect Festival Boxer Braid:
Joanna's Tip:
"If you suffer from a dry scalp, be sure to use a leave-in conditioner before attempting the braid plait. You could also use coconut oil as a hair mask and apply peppermint oil to areas that are particularly dry as an anti-inflammatory treatment."
Step one: Blowdry hair until it's smooth with a paddle brush. For very coarse and curly hair, use a flat iron to straighten the hair post-blowdry.
Step two: For fine hair, spray the hair with Oribe Dry Texturizing spray (£38, www.aerblowdrybar.com)
Step three: Rub a pea sized amount of Oribe Rough Luxury Wax (£32, www.aerblowdrybar.com)
Step four: Take a section of hair close to the hairline and further divide the section into three parts. Start French braiding tightly and close to the scalp, adding hair from the left and right, working down the scalp. When reaching the bottom section and there is no more hair to gather, switch to a classic plait. Tie the ends with a clear elastic band.
Step five: Repeat this process with the other side of the hair.
Step six: Once complete, spritz hair with Oribe Super Fine Hair Spray (£28, www.aerblowdrybar.com)
Joanna's Tip
"For those who find the French plait braid too difficult, try a half-up braid.
If you find it too hard to plait to the back of your scalp, you can braid half
way down the scalp, join both sections together and tie into a ponytail."
172 Old Brompton Rd, London SW5 0BA
info@aerblowdrybar.com | 020 7244 9499
www.aerblowdrybar.com
STORE TIMINGS:
Mon – Thurs : 07.30am - 07.30pm
Friday : 07.30am - 08.30pm
Saturday : 09.00am - 08.00pm
Sunday : 10.00am - 06.00pm
For more information, images, bookings or interview requests, please contact
Emma Bracey-Wright or Nicola Sian at EBWPR on 07905-768510 / emma@emmabw.com
