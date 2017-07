Introducing the Braid Bar at Aer Blowdry Bar

Just in time for festival season, Aer Blowdry Bar launches its Braid Bar. A modern alternative to the beach waves and flower crown style of last season, braids are the one hairstyle that is vital to a festival goer's arsenal.

-- Just in time for festival season, Aer Blowdry Bar launches its Braid Bar. A modern alternative to the beach waves and flower crown style of last season, braids are the one hairstyle that is vital to a festival goer's arsenal.Nothing says festival season quite like braids, with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Rhianna and Alessandra Ambrosio sporting the look at the recent Coachella. Truly versatile, braids can hide unwashed festival hair and keep hair under control mid-party. Better still, they're achievable no matter the hair type.Price: from £20(Hair must be washed prior)Can't get into Aer? Aer Blowdry Bar's Creative Director Joanna Williamson shares her tips on how to create the perfect Festival Boxer Braid:"If you suffer from a dry scalp, be sure to use a leave-in conditioner before attempting the braid plait. You could also use coconut oil as a hair mask and apply peppermint oil to areas that are particularly dry as an anti-inflammatory treatment.": Blowdry hair until it's smooth with a paddle brush. For very coarse and curly hair, use a flat iron to straighten the hair post-blowdry.: For fine hair, spray the hair with Oribe Dry Texturizing spray (£38, www.aerblowdrybar.com)and brush the product through the hair. Using a pin tail comb, create a deep centre part from the hair line down till the nape of the neck. Divide hair into two parts, tying up one side to keep them separated.: Rub a pea sized amount of Oribe Rough Luxury Wax (£32, www.aerblowdrybar.com)through the hands to give some grip.Take a section of hair close to the hairline and further divide the section into three parts. Start French braiding tightly and close to the scalp, adding hair from the left and right, working down the scalp. When reaching the bottom section and there is no more hair to gather, switch to a classic plait. Tie the ends with a clear elastic band.: Repeat this process with the other side of the hair.: Once complete, spritz hair with Oribe Super Fine Hair Spray (£28, www.aerblowdrybar.com)to keep the style in place and to remove any flyaway hair."For those who find the French plait braid too difficult, try a half-up braid.If you find it too hard to plait to the back of your scalp, you can braid halfway down the scalp, join both sections together and tie into a ponytail."172 Old Brompton Rd, London SW5 0BAinfo@aerblowdrybar.com | 020 7244 9499www.aerblowdrybar.comMon – Thurs : 07.30am - 07.30pmFriday : 07.30am - 08.30pmSaturday : 09.00am - 08.00pmSunday : 10.00am - 06.00pmFor more information, images, bookings or interview requests, please contactEmma Bracey-Wright or Nicola Sian at EBWPR on 07905-768510 / emma@emmabw.comAer ( http://aerblowdrybar.com/ ) is the brainchild of ex-L'Oreal hair care executive and self-confessed blowdry addict Anushka Lakhani. Having lived in five different countries and always insisting on 'perfect' hair, Anushka tried and tested every blowdry on offer to find the best for her unruly hair. She now knows what it takes to get the perfect blowdry and how to make it last. Noticing a lack of good quality and affordable blowdries in London, she embarked on her dream, to open her very own blow dry bar in the heart of Kensington.