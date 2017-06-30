 
Introducing the Braid Bar at Aer Blowdry Bar

Just in time for festival season, Aer Blowdry Bar launches its Braid Bar. A modern alternative to the beach waves and flower crown style of last season, braids are the one hairstyle that is vital to a festival goer's arsenal.
 
 
LONDON - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Just in time for festival season, Aer Blowdry Bar launches its Braid Bar. A modern alternative to the beach waves and flower crown style of last season, braids are the one hairstyle that is vital to a festival goer's arsenal.

Nothing says festival season quite like braids, with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Rhianna and Alessandra Ambrosio sporting the look at the recent Coachella. Truly versatile, braids can hide unwashed festival hair and keep hair under control mid-party. Better still, they're achievable no matter the hair type.

Price: from £20

(Hair must be washed prior)

Can't get into Aer? Aer Blowdry Bar's Creative Director Joanna Williamson shares her tips on how to create the perfect Festival Boxer Braid:

Joanna's Tip:

"If you suffer from a dry scalp, be sure to use a leave-in conditioner before attempting the braid plait. You could also use coconut oil as a hair mask and apply peppermint oil to areas that are particularly dry as an anti-inflammatory treatment."

Step one: Blowdry hair until it's smooth with a paddle brush. For very coarse and curly hair, use a flat iron to straighten the hair post-blowdry.

Step two: For fine hair, spray the hair with Oribe Dry Texturizing spray (£38, www.aerblowdrybar.com) and brush the product through the hair. Using a pin tail comb, create a deep centre part from the hair line down till the nape of the neck. Divide hair into two parts, tying up one side to keep them separated.

Step three: Rub a pea sized amount of Oribe Rough Luxury Wax (£32, www.aerblowdrybar.com)through the hands to give some grip.

Step four: Take a section of hair close to the hairline and further divide the section into three parts. Start French braiding tightly and close to the scalp, adding hair from the left and right, working down the scalp. When reaching the bottom section and there is no more hair to gather, switch to a classic plait. Tie the ends with a clear elastic band.

Step five: Repeat this process with the other side of the hair.

Step six: Once complete, spritz hair with Oribe Super Fine Hair Spray (£28, www.aerblowdrybar.com) to keep the style in place and to remove any flyaway hair.

Joanna's Tip

"For those who find the French plait braid too difficult, try a half-up braid.

If you find it too hard to plait to the back of your scalp, you can braid half

way down the scalp, join both sections together and tie into a ponytail."

172 Old Brompton Rd, London SW5 0BA

info@aerblowdrybar.com | 020 7244 9499

www.aerblowdrybar.com

STORE TIMINGS:

Mon – Thurs    :     07.30am - 07.30pm

Friday          :      07.30am - 08.30pm

Saturday          :      09.00am - 08.00pm

Sunday          :     10.00am - 06.00pm

For more information, images, bookings or interview requests, please contact

Emma Bracey-Wright or Nicola Sian at EBWPR on 07905-768510 / emma@emmabw.com

"Note to Editors"

Aer (http://aerblowdrybar.com/) is the brainchild of ex-L'Oreal hair care executive and self-confessed blowdry addict Anushka Lakhani. Having lived in five different countries and always insisting on 'perfect' hair, Anushka tried and tested every blowdry on offer to find the best for her unruly hair. She now knows what it takes to get the perfect blowdry and how to make it last. Noticing a lack of good quality and affordable blowdries in London, she embarked on her dream, to open her very own blow dry bar in the heart of Kensington.

Anushka Lakhani
***@aerblowdrybar.com
End
Source:aer blowdry bar
Email:***@aerblowdrybar.com
Tags:Blow Dry London, Hair Blow Dry London, Eyebrow Bar London
Industry:Fashion
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
