Enduroshield - Rydges World Square Hotel, Sydney, Australia

RYDGES WORLD SQUARE HOTEL, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

"EnduroShield for glass was chosen by Rydges World Square to reduce maintenance and maximise the views from our featured areas. We are satisfied with the outcome and happy to recommend it to others," Sarah Young, Executive Housekeeper, Rydges

The Rydges hotel lobby features a circle of 30 bay windows where the application of EnduroShield was completed in response to maintenance issues. The housekeeping team at Rydges World Square had noticed that due to the circular configuration of the central court creating a wind tunnel effect, dust and dirt were continually spread throughout the area so that even with frequent cleaning, the windows continually looked dirty.

EnduroShield professional applicators were contracted to give the bay windows a thorough professional clean and then treat the glass with EnduroShield's easy clean protective treatment, ensuring the surface stays cleaner for longer, and significantly reducing cleaning requirements.