Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


Enduroshield - Rydges World Square Hotel, Sydney, Australia

EnduroShield has recently been applied to the landmark lower windows of Rydges World Square, Sydney, Australia, to reduce maintenance and cleaning costs.
 
 
EnduroShield reduces maintenance and cleaning time and expense
EnduroShield reduces maintenance and cleaning time and expense
 
SYDNEY, Australia - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- media release

RYDGES WORLD SQUARE HOTEL, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Rydges is a luxury hotel and resort proprietor operating in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Situated in one of the world's top 10 travel destinations is luxury hotel Rydges World Square. The housekeeping team have been utilizing the easy clean benefits of EnduroShield for over 10 years and have recently had EnduroShield reapplied to their feature glass windows.

"EnduroShield for glass was chosen by Rydges World Square to reduce maintenance and maximise the views from our featured areas. We are satisfied with the outcome and happy to recommend it to others," Sarah Young, Executive Housekeeper, Rydges

The Rydges hotel lobby features a circle of 30 bay windows where the application of EnduroShield was completed in response to maintenance issues. The housekeeping team at Rydges World Square had noticed that due to the circular configuration of the central court creating a wind tunnel effect, dust and dirt were continually spread throughout the area so that even with frequent cleaning, the windows continually looked dirty.

EnduroShield professional applicators were contracted to give the bay windows a thorough professional clean and then treat the glass with EnduroShield's easy clean protective treatment, ensuring the surface stays cleaner for longer, and significantly reducing cleaning requirements.

EnduroShield is used by many of the world's leading glass fabricators. It enables them to differentiate from the competition by producing easy clean, low maintenance glass that offers great value to customers, and a value added service that drives increased revenue.

EnduroShield's fully automated application option allows ease of integration into existing manufacturing lines with its very latest automatic coating machine - X-Line, designed and built by EnduroShield. Click below to see the X-Line in action. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w30hugD_z2s&feature=y...



For more information contact us to discuss how the X-Line can benefit your business:

Matthew Lewis
International Marketing Director

PCT Global Australia +62 2 9674 9299
PCT Global USA +1 805 617 4609 (tel:(805)%20617-4609)
ES Europe +31 208 081 445

Contact
Matthew Lewis, Int Mkting Mgr, EnduroShield
***@enduroshield.com
Source:EnduroShield
Email:***@enduroshield.com
