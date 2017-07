Mark Rampolla to 'Work for Free,' Joining Beanfields Snacks as CEO

Founder of ZICO Coconut Water and Experienced Venture Capitalist to Embark on Next Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Propel Healthy Snacking and Support the Mission of Homeboy Industries

-- Mark Rampolla announced today that he will be joining, a Los Angeles-based bean chip brand, as CEO. Rampolla is the founder of ZICO Coconut Water, which changed the better-for-you beverage industry and was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 2013, and partner of Powerplant Ventures, a plant-centric venture fund co-founded with Veggie Grill Founders T.K. Pillan and Kevin Boylan. With this next entrepreneurial endeavor, Rampolla seeks to utilize his expertise in brand-building and venture capital to advance the growth ofas a leader in socially conscious, better-for-you snacking, as well as to further the company's partnership with Homeboy Industries.Rampolla's new role will be effective immediately. He will remain a partner of Powerplant Ventures, focused on existing companies within the fund's portfolio. In this new role with, Rampolla will focus on growing the company while also accelerating the revenue, equity and job creation partnership that the company created with local Los Angeles non-profit, Homeboy Industries ( http://www.homeboyindustries.org/ ); the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, founded by Fr. Greg Boyle. Rampolla will not be taking compensation for this role."I couldn't be happier that we have someone of Mark's experience, passion, and dedication to leadat this critical juncture," saidFounder Reed Glidden. "And to get him for free? We might be the luckiest brand out there.""After diving intosince we invested, I just became more and more excited about the opportunity to disrupt the salty snack category," said Rampolla. "At the same time, we have a wonderful opportunity to help Homeboy build a sustainable revenue model and perhaps even create a new model of social entrepreneurship. This was an opportunity that I could not pass up."was founded in 2011 by Reed Glidden, Liza Braude-Glidden and Roy Glidden with a philosophy that business can be used as a driving force for doing good. This mission of 'chipping in' is reflected inroster of plant-based, Non-GMO snacks that deliver great taste with simple ingredients, better for people and the environment.For more information on, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com . For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.###Beanfields Snacks, makers of Beanfields Bean Chips, is a Certified B Corporation. Beanfields Bean Chips indulge your taste buds in every delicious crunch with seven tempting flavors: Sea Salt, Nacho, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño Nacho, Black Bean and Sea Salt, White Bean and Sea Salt, and Barbecue. Beanfields Chips are always plant-based, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, and allergy-friendly. Beanfields bean chips are sold in all 50 states and in Canada and Australia. Full-sized bags of Beanfields Bean Chips suggested retail price is $2.99-$3.99. Snack-sized bags are $1.19-$1.49. For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com.Homeboy Industries is the largest and preeminent gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. Homeboy offers an "exit ramp" for those stuck in a cycle of violence and incarceration, helping them develop the strength and skills to transform their lives and become contributing members of society. The organization's holistic approach, with free services and programs, supports 10,000 men and women a year as they work to overcome their pasts, reimagine their futures, and break the intergenerational cycle of gang violence. Therapeutic and educational offerings (case management, counseling, and classes), practical services (e.g., tattoo removal, work readiness, and legal assistance), and job training-focused business (e.g., Homeboy Bakery, Homegirl Café, and Homeboy Silkscreen & Embroidery) provide healing alternatives to gang life, while creating more inclusive and healthier communities. For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.