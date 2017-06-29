News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Rampolla to 'Work for Free,' Joining Beanfields Snacks as CEO
Founder of ZICO Coconut Water and Experienced Venture Capitalist to Embark on Next Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Propel Healthy Snacking and Support the Mission of Homeboy Industries
Rampolla's new role will be effective immediately. He will remain a partner of Powerplant Ventures, focused on existing companies within the fund's portfolio. In this new role with Beanfields, Rampolla will focus on growing the company while also accelerating the revenue, equity and job creation partnership that the company created with local Los Angeles non-profit, Homeboy Industries (http://www.homeboyindustries.org/
"I couldn't be happier that we have someone of Mark's experience, passion, and dedication to lead Beanfields at this critical juncture," said Beanfields Founder Reed Glidden. "And to get him for free? We might be the luckiest brand out there."
"After diving into Beanfields since we invested, I just became more and more excited about the opportunity to disrupt the salty snack category," said Rampolla. "At the same time, we have a wonderful opportunity to help Homeboy build a sustainable revenue model and perhaps even create a new model of social entrepreneurship. This was an opportunity that I could not pass up."
Beanfields was founded in 2011 by Reed Glidden, Liza Braude-Glidden and Roy Glidden with a philosophy that business can be used as a driving force for doing good. This mission of 'chipping in' is reflected in Beanfields' roster of plant-based, Non-GMO snacks that deliver great taste with simple ingredients, better for people and the environment.
For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com. For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.
###
About Beanfields Snacks
Beanfields Snacks, makers of Beanfields Bean Chips, is a Certified B Corporation. Beanfields Bean Chips indulge your taste buds in every delicious crunch with seven tempting flavors: Sea Salt, Nacho, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño Nacho, Black Bean and Sea Salt, White Bean and Sea Salt, and Barbecue. Beanfields Chips are always plant-based, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, and allergy-friendly. Beanfields bean chips are sold in all 50 states and in Canada and Australia. Full-sized bags of Beanfields Bean Chips suggested retail price is $2.99-$3.99. Snack-sized bags are $1.19-$1.49. For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com.
About Homeboy Industries
Homeboy Industries is the largest and preeminent gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. Homeboy offers an "exit ramp" for those stuck in a cycle of violence and incarceration, helping them develop the strength and skills to transform their lives and become contributing members of society. The organization's holistic approach, with free services and programs, supports 10,000 men and women a year as they work to overcome their pasts, reimagine their futures, and break the intergenerational cycle of gang violence. Therapeutic and educational offerings (case management, counseling, and classes), practical services (e.g., tattoo removal, work readiness, and legal assistance), and job training-focused business (e.g., Homeboy Bakery, Homegirl Café, and Homeboy Silkscreen & Embroidery) provide healing alternatives to gang life, while creating more inclusive and healthier communities. For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.
Contact
Rebecca Campbell
***@konnectagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse