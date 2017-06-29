Lemonade to Lafter Divorcee Mixer

Contact

Tiffany Beverlin

***@dreamsrecycled.com Tiffany Beverlin

End

--Tiffany Beverlin, OwnerTel: 407 353 4845Email: tiffany@dreamsrecylced.comMeet & mingle event with drinks, giveaways, divorce-prov, and book signingFriday, July 21, 6:00pm – 8:00pmVenue | The Museum of Broken Relationships, 6751 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028Tickets: $26, includes 1 drink ticket and 2 raffle tickets:https://brokenships.ticketleap.com/divorce-meet-and-mingle-lemonade-and-lafter/Websites: http://dreamsrecycled.com, http://lifelafterdivorce.com/, http://brokenships.la,On Friday, June 21, best-selling author and owner of Dreams Recycled, Tiffany Beverlin, and podcast host, comedian, and owner of Life Lafter Divorce, Leanne Linsky, will offer a divorcee mixer event complete with drinks, giveaways, and a book signing at the Museum of Broken Relationships.An original and offbeat option for a divorcee's night out, Beverlin will share insight from her personal journey, and a book signing of her critically acclaimed book "". Linsky will share highlights of her divorce experience along with a few examples from her divorce-prov classes (improv comedy techniques specifically geared for divorcees to gain a new perspective and embrace change).Beverlin and Linsky will also be raffling gifts from Donna Stellhorn (Astrologer, Author, Feng Shui expert, Styling by Ayla Marie, Dating bold and beautiful with Leanne Latham, Stella Kate Jewelry. Must be present to win."It is exciting to finally get to see the Museum of Broken Relationships, and a huge joy to co-host such a fun event with Leanne , who I admire so much as divorcee and comedian, who has not just coped but thrived after divorce, with her unique humorous approach" says Beverlin."Thrilled to be collaborating with Tiffany who really understands the need to change our personal stigmas of divorce and make lemonade out of lemons," says Linsky, "and The Museum of Broken Relationships provides the perfect setting to let go of our heartbreak and celebrate new beginnings.""We love having Leanne recording Life Lafter Divorce podcast at the museum, so this event was a natural next step," says Mazen Zayn, Business Development & Events Manager, "It's going to be a unique and fun get together, hope to see you here!"Dreams Recycled is an online divorce community and one stop divorce shop for all things divorce. Divorcees can let go of the old by selling wedding dresses, rings, and other items from the last chapter of their life in our online marketplace. Divorcees can begin their new chapter by utilizing our ultimate Divorce Resource Directory of secondary divorce services. Individuals can also find support, friendship, dating, and networking in their online forum.Having a great support system makes the difference. Follow the Life Lafter Divorce podcast to stay connected, sign up for divorce-prov classes to keep you smiling, and visit our shop for some old-fashioned retail therapy. Life Lafter Divorce was founded by two-time divorcee Leanne Linsky in 2015.The Museum of Broken Relationships explores broken love and other human relationships – what they mean to us, what they tell us about what we share and how we can learn and grow from them. It is composed of objects donated anonymously by members of the public from all over the world. Each exhibit is an object (some of them ordinary, some of them extraordinary)and a story, which together recount a watershed event in someone's life.The exhibits reflect the full range of human emotions. Some are sad; but many are amusing and hopeful and remind us that people change, grow and recover. Love relationships may end; relationships with family members, business partners, cities, religions and even with our former selves may end. But we learn and move on. The dislocation of a broken relationship may be isolating, but the experience is universal. No one is alone in this.