Showcasing Development Opportunities at Special House of Commons Event
The Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors will be showcasing development opportunities at a special House of Commons Event next week.
Directors and senior managers of leading national and local businesses have been invited to participate in this unique event, including institutional investors, relocating companies, house builders, hotel groups and retailers, developers and architects and key members of the press. Attendance at the event is strictly by invitation only.
Sponsored by local MPs, the Rt Hon Mike Penning and the Rt Hon David Gauke; speakers at the event include representatives of organisations that have already invested heavily in the area; Paul Weston, Senior Vice President, Head of London & South East Markets of Prologis; James Ryman, Investment Director, Capital & Regional, and Sally Marshall, Chief Executive, Dacorum Borough Council will all be showcasing just why Hemel Hempstead is the number one choice for investment opportunities.
Thanks to its proximity to London, fantastic connectivity and access to skilled people, Hemel Hempstead is primed for growth. In addition, there is also an availability of development sites coupled with the commitment and support of Dacorum Borough Council.
Inward investment into Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding area is at an all-time high, with an estimated £250m invested into Dacorum in 2015/2016.
In early 2016, Capital & Regional acquired the Marlowes Shopping Centre, Edmunds Parade and Fareham House for £53.8 million, with ambitious plans to transform the leisure and retail offering of the town centre, including proposals for a new multi-screen cinema and family-friendly restaurants.
Already in 2017, Hemel Hempstead has witnessed the ongoing regeneration of the town centre, with the opening of the Forum, Dacorum Borough Council's new shared services hub, the re-opening of the historical Jellicoe Water Gardens, and the opening of the new campus of West Herts College in May.
Dacorum Borough Council have recently approved schemes for the Prologis Maylands Gateway development to build nearly 55,000 square metres of commercial floor space on open land near the M1, the Aviva retail scheme and the development of conference and leisure facilities at the Grade II listed Shendish Manor. The economic benefits to the Borough of these schemes are huge, facilitating somewhere in the region of £150 million in investment and around 1500 new jobs into Dacorum.
The Hertfordshire Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone is now live, with the aim of creating thousands of new jobs focusing on environmental technologies. In addition, Dacorum Borough Council has a number of sites that will be coming onto the market in the Summer of 2017.
Rt Hon Mike Penning, MP commented, "Hemel Hempstead is a fantastic place to invest. The town benefits from an excellent combination of great transport links and easy access to a beautiful natural environment with state-of-the-
