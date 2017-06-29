 
Ambitions Spark Training Success

 
 
Zsolt Muller proudly pictured ready for work at BM Gas Ltd
Zsolt Muller proudly pictured ready for work at BM Gas Ltd
 
BRADFORD, England - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- For seven years Zsolt Muller helped bring the piri piri concept to the people of Southampton as a Nando's assistant manager before making the life changing decision to retrain as a gas engineer.

Rather than bringing fire to customers' food he decided to introduce it into his own life, and future plans, by sparking off his ambitious plans to become a self-employed gas engineer.

Taking the huge step to leave a global company and realise his dreams, he chose BTC Training Centre to help with the transition to become a gas engineer on the ACS New Entrant Multi-Skilled Gas Engineer course.

"Very aware that I had to spend my money in the right place I set about researching the training available. It became clear to me that BTC Training Centre is one of the best in the country, I had no hesitation in making the commitment to leave Southampton making Bradford my temporary home whilst training." Says Zsolt.

As part of his training BTC provided a work placement and on the job mentoring with the Southampton based B M Gas Limited to enable Zsolt to complete a portfolio of evidence - a mandatory requirement to become a qualified Gas Engineer.

After successfully passing his ACS assessment and exam Zsolt become a fully qualified gas engineer and ready for work with a full time job offer from B M Gas to join their domestic gas service and maintenance team.

Zsolt says: "I'd like to take this opportunity to praise BTC Training Centre and especially my trainer Chris. English isn't my first language which meant there were times I found it challenging, however the support I received via extra attention and their flexible and willing approach really helped me – they really looked after me and I'm very grateful."

James McConnell, director at BTC Training Centre says: "We are committed to ensuring our students receive the very best training, Zsolt was a very conscientious student and now has an outstanding range of skill, knowledge and understanding. Of course the icing on the cake for us is when we learn our candidates have secured full time employment with their work placement providers. We're very happy to learn he is well on his way to realising his ambition".

BTC Training Centre is the UK's leading New Entrant training and assessment specialist offering practical learning from within a bespoke state-of-the-art training centre based in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire. It is the UK's only training company to have been granted Gold Status by the sector skills council, Energy & Utility Skills, for its Managed Learning Programme (MLP) in gas training www.brookhousetraining.com

Colette Lowe
BTC TRaining Centre
