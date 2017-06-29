 
MBD Group Launched Learning Apps For Kids

 
 
DELHI, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- New Delhi 5 July  MBD Group launched various learning apps for kids. The best mobile apps for pre-schoolers and kindergartners cover a spectrum of knowledge and entertainment. Educational apps are a great and fun way to keep your kids learning outside of the classroom.

All the apps by MBD are free and designed specifically for parents as well as the kids that will give them the super power to engage with their kids in the digital medium like never before. Given the overwhelming number of apps available, it's often difficult for parents to find great educational content for their kids. The large collection of apps provided by MBD not only enhance their skills and knowledge in a fun environment, but also lets parents track the skills in which their kids excel and where they may need more practice.

By featuring interactive and fun content, these apps help kids and toddlers get ready for school and pre-school with entertaining experiences. Each app includes learning games that strengthen color and shape recognition, memorization, word association and other fundamental skills. Children interact with technology at a younger age and our apps are the easy way for parents to offer kids an interactive and educational experience.

Learning can be fun and mobile applications are a convenient option to keep a child engaged on the go. Moreover, the group also comes up with online assessment test that can help students prepare well for any exam. The free online assessment test will give instant feedback and you have an option of taking the test wherever and whenever you want.

Visit us :- https://www.mbdalchemie.com/our-apps.html
