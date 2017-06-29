Ministry of Health & Prevention issues 11 warnings against counterfeit enhancement supplements

The Move is part of the ministry's efforts to combat counterfeit products & tackle commercial fraud

-- UAE, 5 July, 2017 - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has issued 11 warnings against the use of fake pharmaceutical products marketed as food supplements and sexual enhancement products for men. The products contain undeclared ingredients and pose a high risk to patients with heart disease, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and those taking drugs containing nitrate.H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at MOHAP and Chairman of the Supreme National Pharmacovigilance committee, noted that MOHAP is committed to monitoring the nutritional supplements that some companies abuse to gain quick profit by giving false promises of fictitious super powers. The Ministry is making efforts to warn the public against the use of such medication, as they threaten lives. This supports the Ministry's efforts to protect the community and combat counterfeit products to ensure the health of all members of society and tackle commercial fraud.H.E. Dr. Al Amiri urged the concerned authorities to take necessary measures to withdraw these products from the market and prevent them from being imported and circulated in the UAE, as they are not registered with MOHAP's Drug department.Risks of buying supplements from fake online pharmaciesThe Undersecretary also warned the community about the circulation of fake herbal products that are marketed via social media and that promote enhanced sexual ability in men. He noted that these products can have severe implications on health, as most of these products are not registered in the UAE. He urged members of the community to avoid purchasing medication through illicit online pharmacies, and encouraged those affected by such transactions to notify the Ministry to take the required measures.Should an individual experience any alarming side effects, they are encouraged to fill out the ADR side effect form available at www.cpd-pharma.ae. or contact the following: Tel: 02-3201448 or Fax: 02-3201947. Alternatively, the affected individual may e-mail pv@moh.gov.ae or call toll-free on 80011111.US Food and Drug Administration warns of counterfeit productsH.E. Dr. Al Amiri noted that the Ministry received a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the drugs 'Man of Steel' sold on www.manofsteelpills.com. Containing sildenafil and 'Super Panther 7k' sold on www.ultruxshop.com including sildenafil as well as tadalafil.The FDA also issued a warning on several supplements sold by SHH Trading as sexual performance enhancers for men: 'Macho Man 3000', 'Love Zen 3000' and "Monster 1350" which contain tadalafil; 'Xzone Gold' and "Triple Miracle Zen Plus 1200" which contain tadalafil and sildenafil; and 'XXX Zone Platinum,' 'Triple Premium Zen Gold 1300mg,' and 'Triple X 2000' which include sildenafil and tadalafil plus dapoxetine; "Own the knight 1750" which contains Tadalafil and Dapoxetine.The Authority noted that all these dietary supplements contain undeclared quantities of sildenafil, tadalafil and dapoxetine. Dapoxetine is administered only by prescription while Tadalafil and Sildenafil can cause a severe drop in an individual's blood pressure and can be dangerous to those with heart disease or diabetes, dyslipidemia, and those taking drugs containing nitrate.