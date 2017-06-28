News By Tag
Let Freedom Ring: The Power of Choice
As an author, motivational speaker and TV host, Wilson-Coleman continue to be a ray of hope and the catalyst that has activated change in many lives. Wilson-Coleman continues to share how she has overcome some of life's most challenging events including teen pregnancy and homelessness to become a financial expert which an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Stephanie helps people talk about, identify, and work to resolve the difficult, emotional, and often painful behavior and actions that affect their financial health and the health of their families.
Stephanie Wilson-Coleman says "Coming face to face with what we fear is hard work but it is necessary if we are going to fulfill our destiny. Where to start is what causes the most angst. So I advise starting where you are."
She has an insatiable appetite for helping others achieve the impossible. She lives her inspiration as the founder of The Champagne Connection, Inc., the author of 3 books and the Host of the television show "A Sip of Inspiration"
Visit: http://www.empowerdr.tumblr.com and http://www.asipofinspiration.blogspot.com
Stephanie Wilson-Coleman, is the author of the Amazon.com favorites, "Is Anybody Listening?: A Journey to Wholeness" and "Embracing Life's Lessons: Journey to Inner Peace and Tranquility"
Media Contact
The Champagne Connection, Inc
dreambig@champagneconnection.com
