July 2017





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928

Let Freedom Ring: The Power of Choice

 
 
Coming face to face with what we fear is hard work
Coming face to face with what we fear is hard work
 
CHICAGO - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Stephanie E. Wilson-Coleman, Ph.D., a Success Mindset Mentor & Transformational Specialist, and Pranic Healing Enthusiast, author or 3 books including "Be Sure You Dance: Life's lessons to help you make every moment count" and creator of the Ignite Your Inner Millionaire Conference has published her new blog " Let Freedom Ring:  The Powr of Choice".

As an author, motivational speaker and TV host, Wilson-Coleman continue to be a ray of hope and the catalyst that has activated change in many lives. Wilson-Coleman continues to share how she has overcome some of life's most challenging events including teen pregnancy and homelessness to become a financial expert which an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Stephanie helps people talk about, identify, and work to resolve the difficult, emotional, and often painful behavior and actions that affect their financial health and the health of their families.

Stephanie Wilson-Coleman says "Coming face to face with what we fear is hard work but it is necessary if we are going to fulfill our destiny.  Where to start is what causes the most angst.  So I advise starting where you are."

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

She has an insatiable appetite for helping others achieve the impossible. She lives her inspiration as the founder of The Champagne Connection, Inc., the author of 3 books and the Host of the television show "A Sip of Inspiration".  Her super power: Transforming Lives

Stephanie, the "straight no chaser" Empowerment Doctor, has the uncanny ability to help others break through toxic emotions and heal the residue left from traumatic experiences that are causing them to sabotage their success.   he lives her inspiration as the founder of The Champagne Connection, Inc., the author of 3 books and the Host of the television show "A Sip of Inspiration".  She is also a regular contributor to The MetaMonthly Magazine, Champagne and Beyond Magazine and Ezine Articles.   Her super power:  Transforming Lives

Visit: http://www.empowerdr.tumblr.com and http://www.asipofinspiration.blogspot.com

Stephanie Wilson-Coleman, is the author of the Amazon.com favorites, "Is Anybody Listening?: A Journey to Wholeness" and "Embracing Life's Lessons: Journey to Inner Peace and Tranquility" These books are rated five stars and has propelled Wilson-Coleman into a national speaking tour touting her unique experiences entitled, "Teenage Mother to Millionaire: From Trials to Victory".  Wilson-Coleman is a life coach, motivational speaker, radio and TV personality in Chicago, Illinois.

Her personal journey of becoming a mother at 15, enduring a destructive marriage and temporary homelessness to become a financial expert with an MBA from the University of Chicago is a compelling journey.   Wilson-Coleman believes that everyone has the ability to transcend their negative experiences and emerge to forge their own pathways to success.

Media Contact
The Champagne Connection, Inc
dreambig@champagneconnection.com
