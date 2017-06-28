Geofencing Mobile Technology No Longer Just for Big Players Glo Creative Partners with top Brazilian Agency Citrus7 to Offer a New Digital Marketing Tool For Small to Medium Sized Businesses Proven to Increase Sales MIAMI - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Once again, Glo Creative has differentiated itself from other digital marketing agencies by introducing a new technology to the United States. Glo Creative partnered with award-winning digital marketing agency, Citrus7, to include a social marketing tool that utilizes GPS or RFID technology to create geographic boundaries, known as "Geofencing," in its rolodex of digital marketing tools.

Glo Creative is one of the first boutique agencies to couple Geofencing with Programmatic Media to strategically deliver the right message, to the right people, at the right place, in the right moment. The software is programmed to trigger responses catered to the consumer's interests when a mobile device enters or leaves a geographically- defined area.



From rebranding HR Pharmaceuticals to creating a state-of-the- art e-commerce platform for the renowned men's clothing brand Bugatchi to branding projects for Alibaba Group and implementing successful Public Relations campaigns for Christopher Designs, Glo Creative continues to operate on the cutting edge of the digital marketing industry by providing contemporary, creative thinking to both established and upcoming brands.



"I like to provide the best for my clients, and we have excelled by incorporating the best practices of international marketing agencies into the affordable digital solutions we create for our clients," explains Michael Glovaski, President and Founder of Glo Creative. "I knew that by joining forces with Citrus7 to ensure our clients stood out from their competitors by using a whole new method of marketing, Glo Creative would once again exceed our clients' expectations."



Citrus7 utilizes the most advanced Geofencing technology, which is based on consumer's constant contact with and use of mobile devices. With clients like The Olympic Committee, Dannon, Enova, SP Japan (the biggest Honda dealer in Sao Paulo), Brasilwagen (the largest VW dealer in São Paulo) and M. Dias Branco (the fourth largest pasta producer in the world), Glovaski knew this tactical partnership would have a tremendous positive impact in increating Glo Creative's clients' bottom lines.



Ricardo Wendel, Chief Executive Officer of Citrus7, says, "At Citrus7, we realized the cell phone is the most important part of the Geofencing process, therefore we made sure the technology was centered on the use of the customer's mobile phone. We have had major success in São Paolo, Brazil and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our efforts to the U.S. market."



Glo Creative's capabilities are endless with its 360-degree Marketing approach, which includes website development, public relations, SEO/digital marketing, event services and more for small and large businesses, on a local, national and international level. For more information, please visit



