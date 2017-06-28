Australian financial expertise demanded in Asia - Aussie planners outclassed by Asian CRM excellence

Contact

Joe Perri & Associates

***@joeperri.com.au Joe Perri & Associates

End

-- The opportunity to deliver a main platform presentation and lead a master class at theinnext week is a yet another example of global endorsement and recognition of Australian leadership in financial services said Mentor Education Chairman & Non-Executive Director Dr Jim Taggart OAM.Commenting further, Dr Taggart said, "The Australian financial services sector is regarded as a global leader in most countries acknowledging that in the near future, they too will be required to adopt Australian advances in education, training, compliance, technology, disclosure, professional development and related standards".is the organiser of the inaugural International Training Summit for Life Agents and Financial Advisers to be held 11and 12of July in Singapore with the program focussing on the critical issues and key challenges facing advice practitioners in the modern era.Over 1000 life agents and advisers representing leading regional and international financial service companies will be attending the event. Dr Taggart's main platform presentation on Day 1 will be "". This will be followed the next day by a master class ""."Without doubt the technological, training, professional development and client/consumer protection capabilities of the Australian financial advice sector are providing the beacon of leadership that will eventually be adopted and applied in overseas financial service marketplaces", said Dr Taggart."Unfortunately, what has been overlooked by many in Australian financial services is the importance of interpersonal relationships – an area in which Asian cultures excel".In all his presentations, webinars, master classes and workshops, Dr Taggart affirms that close personal genuine relationships with clients, staff, alliance partners and COIs are the foundation of his success both in life and as a financial planner."Time and time again I stress in my all my presentations, and most recently in the, that the most important asset in any business is value of the relationships developed by the planner over time. Whether they be with clients, suppliers, COIs, alliance partners, staff, etc…they are the bricks and mortar of any successful commercial venture", affirmed Dr Taggart."To put it in business terms, it's called social or relationship capital and it's the first all-important building block Asian cultures demand be in place before two people or companies engage in a commercial undertaking"Adding his voice to Dr Taggart's comments, Mentor Education founder and principal Dr Mark Sinclair said, "Trust is the outcome of building solid business relationships – but it takes time to earn. The late famous Zig Ziglar's saying summed it up…'".Both Dr Taggart and Dr Sinclair take great pride in utilising the very latest technological and learning advances in the delivery of all the programs at Mentor. However, Mentor has never lost sight of the importance of P2P engagement as the fundamental building block for business success. Hence it is woven into all the RTO's academic, personal and professional training programs.Dr Taggart concluded, "I have always likened P2P relationships in financial planning to the foundations of a tall city skyscraper reaching to the clouds. The deeper and stronger the foundations, the stronger and more resilient will be the building"."The same principle applies in the provision of financial advice as the undeniable outcome for planners who take the time to intimately understand clients on a personal level will be the benefit of a deep and trusting relationship. The result will be long-term business growth as happy clients tell of their experience to others!": Mr. Joe PerriJoe Perri & Associates Pty LtdTelephone: +61 3 9324 0362Mobile: +61 412 112 545Email: jperri@joeperri.com.au