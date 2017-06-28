 
News By Tag
* Flowers
* Gifts
* Cakes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chandigarh
  Chandigarh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928

Way2flowers.com India's Leading Flower Delivery Company, Celebrates 9 Successful Yrs Of Operation

Way2flowers.com, an online flower delivery company that is a unit of Punsons Flora.
 
 
gifts-for-girls
gifts-for-girls
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Flowers
* Gifts
* Cakes

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Chandigarh - Chandigarh - India

Subject:
* Events

CHANDIGARH, India - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Way2flowers.com, an online flower delivery company that is a unit of Punsons Flora, was established back in 2008, and has managed, while approaching its milestone tenth birthday, to associate its name with impeccable quality, timely delivery, and amazing selection of flower arrangements and gifts.

Perusing the website's directory, Way2flowers.com visitors can find a stunning array of birthday, anniversary and personalized gifts; an elite selection of fresh flowers and delightful cakes; various home décor items, as well as a host of wonderful gift ideas, which have been expertly curated by Way2flowers.com staff.

"Way2flowers.com aims to cater to Indians' demand for an all-inclusive online portal, from which they can purchase flowers or gift items to treat their friends and loved ones; or to furnish their business. Whether be it for our individual or corporate clients, Way2flowers.com is committed to providing the highest quality of services, and an overall pleasant customer experience" said Ms. Meenakshi Singh, Way2flowers.com media representative.

Thousands of customers hailing from all across India choose Way2flowers.com for their gift-giving needs, as Way2flowers.com is at the top of search engine results in India for online cake delivery free shipping (http://www.way2flowers.com/cakes), or personalised photo cakes online, online flowers delivery in Delhi, and online flower delivery India (http://www.way2flowers.com).

She continued, "We deliver flowers, cakes, home decor accessories, personalized gift items, and countless more products, in over 300 cities across India, while we are in the process of expanding our delivery network to service customers from numerous other cities across the country. Our business is flourishing, and we are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Way2flowers.com."

Being firm believers in that Way2flowers.com products are "not just a form of gifts, they become memories", the company assures clients that it has "the perfect gift for any occasion", which would enchant any gift recipient, regardless of his or her age group.

Customers are advised to check back regularly on Way2flowers.com, and read the company's blog, for ingenious gift ideas.

###

To learn more about Way2flowers.com, please visit: http://www.way2flowers.com/

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Way2flowers.com, India's Leading Flower Delivery Company, Celebrates 9 Successful Years Of Operation

Contact
Way2flowers (a unit of Punsons Flora)
Meenakshi
***@way2flowers.com
End
Source:AB News Wire
Email:***@way2flowers.com Email Verified
Tags:Flowers, Gifts, Cakes
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Chandigarh - Chandigarh - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share