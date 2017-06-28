News By Tag
Way2flowers.com India's Leading Flower Delivery Company, Celebrates 9 Successful Yrs Of Operation
Way2flowers.com, an online flower delivery company that is a unit of Punsons Flora.
Perusing the website's directory, Way2flowers.com visitors can find a stunning array of birthday, anniversary and personalized gifts; an elite selection of fresh flowers and delightful cakes; various home décor items, as well as a host of wonderful gift ideas, which have been expertly curated by Way2flowers.com staff.
"Way2flowers.com aims to cater to Indians' demand for an all-inclusive online portal, from which they can purchase flowers or gift items to treat their friends and loved ones; or to furnish their business. Whether be it for our individual or corporate clients, Way2flowers.com is committed to providing the highest quality of services, and an overall pleasant customer experience" said Ms. Meenakshi Singh, Way2flowers.com media representative.
Thousands of customers hailing from all across India choose Way2flowers.com for their gift-giving needs, as Way2flowers.com is at the top of search engine results in India for online cake delivery free shipping (http://www.way2flowers.com/
She continued, "We deliver flowers, cakes, home decor accessories, personalized gift items, and countless more products, in over 300 cities across India, while we are in the process of expanding our delivery network to service customers from numerous other cities across the country. Our business is flourishing, and we are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Way2flowers.com."
Being firm believers in that Way2flowers.com products are "not just a form of gifts, they become memories", the company assures clients that it has "the perfect gift for any occasion", which would enchant any gift recipient, regardless of his or her age group.
Customers are advised to check back regularly on Way2flowers.com, and read the company's blog, for ingenious gift ideas.
To learn more about Way2flowers.com, please visit: http://www.way2flowers.com/
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Way2flowers.com, India's Leading Flower Delivery Company, Celebrates 9 Successful Years Of Operation
Contact
Way2flowers (a unit of Punsons Flora)
Meenakshi
***@way2flowers.com
End
