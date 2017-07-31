 
Industry News





Early Bookers Get Rewards at BE Grand Resort in Panglao Island

E Grand Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol, Philippines offers a rewarding treat for advance reservations. Get a room through its Early Bird Specials to enjoy reduced room rates and a slew of freebies and perks.
 
 
July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Bohol, PHILIPPINES — BE Grand Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol, Philippines offers a rewarding treat for advance reservations. Get a room through its Early Bird Specials to enjoy reduced room rates and a slew of freebies and perks. Available by booking directly on the hotel's website, this promo presents an affordable stay in a beautiful island complete with splendid views of the sea and sky.

Listed below are the details:

EARLY BIRD SPECIALS

Option 1: The Villas
Booking Period: Until July 31, 2017
Stay Period: Until December 10, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi access
- A pantry with coffee/tea-maker
- Complimentary fully-stocked mini-bar and snacks
- Exclusive access in the lagoon pools
- Free 30-minute use of kayak and stand-up paddle
- Free round-trip airport/seaport transfers
- 24-hour villa service
- Full use of resort facilities

Option 2: The Resort
Booking Period: Until February 28, 2018
Stay Period: Until March 31, 2018
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Free parking
- Full use of resort facilities

Condition: Compulsary New Year's Eve Dinner & Party Package will apply for stays on December 31, 2017

Interested parties can grab this deal by making a reservation at this resort in Panglao Island via http://www.begrandresort-bohol.com/. They must click the "Check availability and prices" button below the promo banner to launch the online booking system powered by DirectWithHotels. Once in the reservation engine, guests should select a check-in date, choose available rooms for the promo, and provide the essential credit card information to submit their payment. Once done, an email confirming the booking will be sent. All transactions are monitored by Trustwave and DigiCert.

Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustment will still be honored.

BE Grand Resort is designed for those who prefer the tranquility and peace of a place within a splendid natural setting. This private retreat offers:

- 189 beautifully designed Panglao Island accommodations that are fitted with an air-conditioning, a 39-inch flat screen television with cable networks, separate rain shower enclosure and bathtub, Wi-Fi Internet access, NDD/IDD phone, and safe safe;
- 5 dining venues: The Food Hall, Bridge Bar, The Monkey Bar, The Lune, and The Boathouse;
- highly trained therapists that provide expert massage treatments, foot spas, and body scrubs; and
- a dive center for those who wish to explore the rich underwater scenes near the locale of Bohol locale.

To know more about the fulfilling vacations to be had at BE Grand Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol, visit http://www.begrandresort-bohol.com/.

BE Grand Resort
Brgy. Danao, Panglao Island
Bohol, 6340, Philippines

Phone Number: 63-38-412 9000

***

AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
