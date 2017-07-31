News By Tag
Early Bookers Get Rewards at BE Grand Resort in Panglao Island
E Grand Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol, Philippines offers a rewarding treat for advance reservations. Get a room through its Early Bird Specials to enjoy reduced room rates and a slew of freebies and perks.
Listed below are the details:
EARLY BIRD SPECIALS
Option 1: The Villas
Booking Period: Until July 31, 2017
Stay Period: Until December 10, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi access
- A pantry with coffee/tea-maker
- Complimentary fully-stocked mini-bar and snacks
- Exclusive access in the lagoon pools
- Free 30-minute use of kayak and stand-up paddle
- Free round-trip airport/seaport transfers
- 24-hour villa service
- Full use of resort facilities
Option 2: The Resort
Booking Period: Until February 28, 2018
Stay Period: Until March 31, 2018
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Free parking
- Full use of resort facilities
Condition: Compulsary New Year's Eve Dinner & Party Package will apply for stays on December 31, 2017
Interested parties can grab this deal by making a reservation at this resort in Panglao Island via http://www.begrandresort-
Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustment will still be honored.
BE Grand Resort is designed for those who prefer the tranquility and peace of a place within a splendid natural setting. This private retreat offers:
- 189 beautifully designed Panglao Island accommodations that are fitted with an air-conditioning, a 39-inch flat screen television with cable networks, separate rain shower enclosure and bathtub, Wi-Fi Internet access, NDD/IDD phone, and safe safe;
- 5 dining venues: The Food Hall, Bridge Bar, The Monkey Bar, The Lune, and The Boathouse;
- highly trained therapists that provide expert massage treatments, foot spas, and body scrubs; and
- a dive center for those who wish to explore the rich underwater scenes near the locale of Bohol locale.
To know more about the fulfilling vacations to be had at BE Grand Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol, visit http://www.begrandresort-
BE Grand Resort
Brgy. Danao, Panglao Island
Bohol, 6340, Philippines
Phone Number: 63-38-412 9000
