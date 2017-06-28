 

July 2017
The Oceanside 23rd Annual 4th of July Independence Day Parade where businesses and community come together to celebrate America's Birthday

The Fourth of July is not only a time to celebrate our freedom but, a way to touch the lives of those that have served to preserve them.
 
Sharon Doyle
SOUTHERN CA, Calif. - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Our nation's birthday has been a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago on July 4, 1776. For Americans the fourth of July is all about parades, barbeques, fireworks and freedom. For the past twenty three years the City of Oceanside has been the host to one of the largest parades in southern California.

This year the parade received the largest number of spectators in its twenty three year history on the morning of July 1, 2017. The 23rd annual parade included many organizations and local celebrities such as actor, producer, entrepreneur and Mrs. Diversity 2017, Sharon Doyle. For more information visit www.sharonkdoyle.com.

Mrs. Diversity's vehicle was sponsored by local businessman, Robert Eldridge, from San Diego's Hauling Hunks. For more information visit www.sandiegohaulinghunks.com. In a recent interview with Mr. Eldridge he stated that it was an honor to be part of this year's Ocenside parade. "I participate in 10 parades each year. This is how I like to give back to my community, my country, and to honor the veterans.

Mrs. Diversity also had some special music that was heard for the first time produced by legendary Motown producer Michael Dubio CEO of Paris 5000 Productions. For more visit www.paris5000productions.com.

Eagle Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, were among the 130 participants at this years parade. Members of the Sons of the Americal Revolution are direct decendants of those patriots who achieved the independence of the American people. The objectives of the organization are intended to perpetuate a more profound reverence for the principles of the government founded by our forefathers and for their steadfast commitment to our nations success. For more information on this group please visit www.sareagle.org.

Military branches are always a huge favorite because of the large military presence in Oceanside. The crowd had extra applause for the men and women in their military uniforms.

Another new organization for the parade was the California Plus America Beauty Pageant system, a pageant system geared for Plus size women. Anyone over the age of 18 and over the size of 14 can apply to this charity based sisterhood. For more information on California Plus America visit their website at  www.californiaplusamerica.com.

For a recap of the Oceanside Independence Day Parade go to: https://youtu.be/iHUeTKmntBQ




