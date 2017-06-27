 
News By Tag
* Fracture Mechanics Testing
* Fracture Mechanics
* Fracture Toughness Testing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hatfield
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827

Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires Fracture Technology Associates

LTI has acquired a fracture mechanics testing and software systems business in Bethlehem, PA called Fracture Technology Associates (FTA). FTA's Fatigue Crack Growth Testing and Fracture Toughness Testing will be integrated with the services at LTI.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fracture Mechanics Testing
Fracture Mechanics
Fracture Toughness Testing

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Hatfield - Pennsylvania - US

HATFIELD, Pa. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) is happy to announce the acquisition of Fracture Technology Associates (FTA) of Bethlehem, PA. Both FTA and LTI have been in the materials testing business for over thirty years. FTA is a commercial, independent testing laboratory that has provided Fracture Mechanics Testing Servicesand tailoredsoftware systemsto a wide variety of commercial, government and university labs. Laboratory Testing is an independent, full-service Materials Testing, Non-destructive Testing and Metrology Lab serving a wide-range of industries, including aerospace, power, medical, military and commercial.

FTA was owned and operated by J. Keith Donald, an internationally-recognized expert with over 40 years of experience in the field of experimental fracture mechanics. The company has performed Fracture Mechanics Testing, including Fatigue Crack Growth Rate Testing (FCGR) to ASTM E647 and non-linear Fracture Toughness Testing (NLFT) to ASTM E1820 and E1921. FTA also provided all of the software and data acquisition hardware required for customers to run their own FCGR and NLFT tests.

Laboratory Testing Inc. began as a Non-destructive Testing Lab in 1984 with twenty employees housed in a 30,000 sq. ft. shop and office. Since then, the Lab has grown into many complementary lines of business with 175 employees and 102,000 sq. ft. of building space. The business is family run by some of the children and grandchildren of the founder, Robert W. McVaugh, Sr.

LTI is highly experienced in Fracture Mechanics, with its own Department that provides NADCAP and A2LA accredited Fatigue Crack Growth and Fracture Toughness Testing. The Lab is also well-versed in FTA software, with all of its 19 servo-hydraulic mechanical test frames operating with the software systems. Mike McVaugh, second-generation family member and President of LTI, said "LTI is enthusiastic about the opportunity to enhance and expand existing service, support, and training capabilities. LTI also plans to invest in ongoing software development to increase features and functions which will improve the productivity of software users."

Keith Donald has worked closely with the fracture mechanics team at LTI over the past few years to pass along his years of research and experience. The two companies have collaborated on significant cutting-edge projects in the fatigue crack growth arena. McVaugh explained, "Keith will continue to consult with our team to ensure a smooth transition, while also continuing his pioneering research in the field".

Construction of a new Fracture Mechanics Lab is well under way at LTI with over twice the square footage of the present lab. It will house LTI's current test frames and allow for the addition of FTA's 10 frames and staff within the next year. In the meantime, FTA's test systems will be operated for additional capacity at the FTA building in Bethlehem, PA. According to Brandon McVaugh, grandson of LTI's founder and the Director of Operations, "We plan to integrate FTA's equipment and personnel into the Fracture Mechanics Department at Laboratory Testing Inc. within the next year. They will remain operational, as an extension of LTI."

For more information, contact Amy Blair at (610) 868-3054, ablair@fracturetech.com or Ed Walters at (215) 716-3826, ewalters@labtesting.com.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is an independent materials testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The range of services offered by LTI includes mechanical testing, fracture mechanics, metallurgical testing, chemical analysis, corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, failure analysis, dimensional inspection and calibration services with results documented in Certified Test Reports and Calibration Certificates. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI holds NADCAP accreditations in materials and nondestructive testing and A2LA accreditations in materials testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services. The Lab is ISO/IEC 17025 certified and complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Test specimens are machined on-site and material investigations are conducted to determine the root cause of material failures. LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing Inc. services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-784-2882.

Contact
Laboratory Testing Inc.
2331 Topaz Drive, Hatfield, PA 19440
***@labtesting.com
End
Source:Laboratory Testing Inc.
Email:***@labtesting.com Email Verified
Tags:Fracture Mechanics Testing, Fracture Mechanics, Fracture Toughness Testing
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Hatfield - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share