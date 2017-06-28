Maxeler Technologies to provide supercomputer performance to UK Government on the G-Cloud

Contact

Shantel Holmes

***@maxeler.com Shantel Holmes

End

--has the pleasure to announce that it is now on the G-Cloud 9 framework and can offer its world class accelerated compute performance to the entire UK Public Sector.The UK Government's G-Cloud is a digital marketplace easing procurement by public-sector bodies in departments of the United Kingdom Government of commodity information technology services that use cloud computing. The G-Cloud is a series of framework agreements with suppliers, from which public sector organisations can buy services without needing to run a full tender or competition procurement process.Maxeler is offering Government Departments help and assistance in looking to migrate large data sets to the cloud and to perform advanced analytics on that data at ultra-high speed using its experience in Tier 1 banks and from its work and installation of its supercomputers at the Science and Technology Facilities Council at Hartree.While Maxeler has and continues to provide an effective full stack of technology to clients, it is building on its Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnership that means it can offer a fully elastic product to Government.Where Government Departments need the flexibility provided by the cloud and are moving away from on-premises solutions, Maxeler can support that transition. Maxeler resolves the issues of moving large data sets and also the optimisation of that data so that the levels of processing and the speed of output can be produced in partnership with Amazon's F1's instances of Maxeler's DFE technology.Using DataFlow Engines for ultra-high performance in analytics is a capability that was previously only in reach of elite clients. Now, through the G-Cloud, it is available to all.Oskar Mencer said: "I am delighted we can support all parts of the UK Public Sector with our advanced technology. We look forward to bringing our expertise in working with large data sets in Financial Services and Scientific computing to the UK Government."Maxeler Technologies is a global supplier of high performance analytics and real time computing technology and services. Maxeler's Dataflow Engines process large, complex data at high speed, with high energy efficiency and ultra low latency. Our strength - providing competitive advantage to mission critical applications where the computing problem grows too big, and compute time, energy cost and space really matter - is core to the solutions we have provided to Tier 1 banking, global financial exchanges, oil exploration and data / network security organisations.