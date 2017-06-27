Coloradans at risk without electricity in sizzling heat Energy Outreach Colorado provides energy assistance year-round EOC provides statewide energy assistance. DENVER - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Coloradans who are in danger because of summer's sizzling temperatures -- due to their inability to pay for home refrigeration and air conditioning - can get relief from Energy Outreach Colorado's energy bill payment assistance.



Energy Outreach, a statewide nonprofit, helps qualifying limited-income households maintain their home energy by paying the overdue portion of their utility bill. Assistance is available year-round by calling toll-free1-866- HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) or going to



This assistance was a blessing for Carolyn, a certified nursing assistant in Boulder who is raising three children on her own. "All of a sudden one day we had no electricity – no stove, no air conditioning, no refrigerator," she recalled. "It was summer, the kids were eating like there was no tomorrow, and we had a lot of food spoil, including meat and eggs."



After spending the night with family, she sought help through one of Energy Outreach Colorado's partner assistance agencies. "I cried and cried when I found out my bill was paid," she said. "I really have no words to express my thanks to those who helped us. I never would have been able to get back on my feet without this help."



Other low-income Coloradans who can't keep up with their home energy bills are at risk when they can't refrigerate medication and food, get relief from high temperatures, or use electricity- dependent medical devices like oxygen concentrators.



Since October 1, 2016, Energy Outreach Colorado has paid about 11,700 overdue home energy bills this program year through its statewide network of more than 100 assistance organizations.



About Energy Outreach



EOC raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.



