THE LESSER WITNESS by Susan Wingate accepted for a Kindle Scout campaign
Susan Wingate's fourteenth novel, THE LESSER WITNESS has been excepted as a Kindle Scout campaign title for the month of July 2017
THE LESSER WITNESS is an end-of-times YA thriller, with female protagonist Croy Justice trying to survive in a place that has become unsurvivable. On a small Pacific Northwest island life has become bleak. Forced to abandon her home, Croy finds safety on her boat with her cat and dog in tow. The problem? Four boys are scavenging the island and its surrounding waters in search of what's left of people's lives. And when they do find survivors, they tend to murder them and to steal their belongings. Now, they're after Croy and her boat. THE LESSER WITNESS comes complete with a sea monster, Wingate's signature deer characters, and a little faith woven in.
Susan Wingate's novels include: The Deer Effect—winner of five book awards, the Bobby's Diner series—winner of three book awards, and Drowning—winner of the 2011 Forward National Literature Award for family drama. Wingate's novels often reach #1 Amazon bestseller status.
Susan Wingate lives in Washington State with her husband, Bob, and a whole mess of pets.
