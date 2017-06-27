COMPRION UT³ Platform Available at DEKRA for Future NFC Forum Testing Services

End

-- DEKRA's Authorized Test Laboratory for NFC Forum certification in Málaga (Spain) has selected a COMPRION test system for NFC Forum-approved compliance testing – be it RF analog, digital protocol, tag operation, LLCP, or SNEP."DEKRA is pleased to improve its testing capabilities. The COMPRION test system is a complete test solution, allowing us to provide comprehensive contactless services", says José de la Plaza, Global Service Manager Telecom at DEKRA's Product Testing and Certification service unit.DEKRA has already obtained the qualification for COMPRION UT³ Platform. Thanks to this achievement, DEKRA is now able to offer NFC Forum Analog testing with the COMPRION test system."We are very pleased about this decision. We have already been closely cooperating with DEKRA for many years as it is the NFC Forum-accredited test lab that validates all related test tools (including ours). Thus, we jointly contribute to improve the quality of NFC devices and make them globally reliable and interoperable", emphasizes Ralph Kamp, Product Manager for NFC Test Solutions at COMPRION.About COMPRIONCOMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in a number of standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.Press ContactKathleen KnievelCorporate Marketing ManagerTel: +49 5251 6859 154E-Mail: KKnievel@comprion.comCOMPRION GmbHLise-Meitner-Str.333104 PaderbornGermanyAbout DEKRADEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2016, DEKRA generated sales totaling approximately 2.9 billion Euros. The company currently employs more than 39,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.