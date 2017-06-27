News By Tag
* IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
COMPRION UT³ Platform Available at DEKRA for Future NFC Forum Testing Services
"DEKRA is pleased to improve its testing capabilities. The COMPRION test system is a complete test solution, allowing us to provide comprehensive contactless services", says José de la Plaza, Global Service Manager Telecom at DEKRA's Product Testing and Certification service unit.
DEKRA has already obtained the qualification for COMPRION UT³ Platform. Thanks to this achievement, DEKRA is now able to offer NFC Forum Analog testing with the COMPRION test system.
"We are very pleased about this decision. We have already been closely cooperating with DEKRA for many years as it is the NFC Forum-accredited test lab that validates all related test tools (including ours). Thus, we jointly contribute to improve the quality of NFC devices and make them globally reliable and interoperable"
About COMPRION
COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in a number of standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.
Press Contact
Kathleen Knievel
Corporate Marketing Manager
Tel: +49 5251 6859 154
E-Mail: KKnievel@comprion.com
COMPRION GmbH
Lise-Meitner-
33104 Paderborn
Germany
About DEKRA
DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Ü
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse