Discover One of India's Best Retirement Communities – Anandam
We help you to begin a new life after retirement at India's First Internationally Managed Retirement CommunityAnandam. This retirement community was Awarded as the Best Retirement Development of the World and it is also the most awarded Retirement Community in India. This beautiful home away from home is located at the foothills of Kodaikanal with the perfect view of the breathtaking Western Ghats with its velvety green hills and pristine mountain streams.
Anandamis the brain child of the Bahri group. This group isone of the main pioneers of bringing the concept of retirement homes, organized second homes and leisure retirement townships to India and it is also the first group to meet the highest global standards in doing so.Ananadam is located at the Foothills of Kodaikanal. Anandamis India's first Retirement Community that is a part of 120 acre of beautiful country integrated township.
Anandam is the first retirement township or community to have full fledged Ayurveda and Allopathic hospital within the township itself. The members of this township do not have to go far to see a doctor they get all the needed care within the comfort of the township.
The 120 acre of township is nothing but a paradise where all the retired people can reside together and have the fun they lacked earlier. Anandam township has everything from Multi cuisine restaurants to savour the ultimate foodie to a fully equipped gym and fitness center. From spas and massage centers to multi purpose halls. There is even an entertainment room, hangout bar, coffee shop and library for the residents. It is the perfect place to spend your retirement days with some real fun and folly.
Along with all the fun amenities the cafeteria within the township provides fresh food for the residents all through the day. Anandam also provides individual care to the food choices of the residents. Special care is taken to ensure that the food is senior citizen friendly with less oil and spices. Thus, the kitchen in Anandam is run by well trained Chefs.
To know more visit: http://anandam.co/
