Get Discounted Rooms With Instant Confirmation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu for Sinulog Festival 2018
Bayfront Hotel Cebu in the Philippines rolls out 2 hot deals for tourists planning to spend their vacations in the city. These promos feature instant room confirmation for bookings directly made on the hotel's website.
Here are the details:
1. Save 30% Off Each Night
Validity: Until December 31, 2017
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast (children not included)
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Complimentary coffee, tea, and bottled water
- Free use of gym facilities and parking
2. Viva Pit Senyor!
Booking Period: Up to January 19, 2018
Stay Period : January 19 to 21, 2018
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Complimentary coffee, tea, and bottled water
- Free use of gym facilities and parking
Guests can do the reservation themselves at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/
All transactions made using the reservation system are safeguarded by Trustwave and DigiCert, trusted information security providers on the web.
Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel in Cebu with these conveniences:
- An address set in the heart of Cebu City's Business District close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu
- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations
- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar
- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store
To know more exciting offers from Bayfront Hotel Cebu, visit the hotel's website at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/
Bayfront Hotel Cebu
Kaohsiung St., North Reclamation Area
Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines 6000
Phone Number: 63-032-230-6777
***
