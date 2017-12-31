 
Industry News





Get Discounted Rooms With Instant Confirmation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu for Sinulog Festival 2018

Bayfront Hotel Cebu in the Philippines rolls out 2 hot deals for tourists planning to spend their vacations in the city. These promos feature instant room confirmation for bookings directly made on the hotel's website.
 
 
Listed Under

July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Cebu City, PHILIPPINES — Holiday season is fast approaching. That's why Bayfront Hotel Cebu in the Philippines already rolls out 2 hot deals for tourists planning to spend their vacations in the city. These promos feature instant room confirmation for bookings directly made on the hotel's website.

Here are the details:

1. Save 30% Off Each Night
Validity: Until December 31, 2017
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast (children not included)
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Complimentary coffee, tea, and bottled water
- Free use of gym facilities and parking

2. Viva Pit Senyor!
Booking Period: Up to January 19, 2018
Stay Period : January 19 to 21, 2018
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Complimentary coffee, tea, and bottled water
- Free use of gym facilities and parking

Guests can do the reservation themselves at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/ (http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/) by clicking the 'Check availability and prices' button. This will launch the booking engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. The process consists of 4 steps and takes only a few minutes to complete. After booking and submitting the required prepayment, if any, a confirmation email is sent to the guests.

All transactions made using the reservation system are safeguarded by Trustwave and DigiCert, trusted information security providers on the web.

Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel in Cebu with these conveniences:

- An address set in the heart of Cebu City's Business District close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu
- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations
- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar
- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store

To know more exciting offers from Bayfront Hotel Cebu, visit the hotel's website at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu
Kaohsiung St., North Reclamation Area
Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines 6000

Phone Number: 63-032-230-6777

***

AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
End
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
