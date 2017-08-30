News By Tag
Get Up to 20% Discount + Free Breakfast at Amarela Resort in Panglao Island
Amarela Resort in Panglao Island offers a budget-saving deal that comes with free meals, round-trip transfers, and more. If guests book directly from the resort website's booking engine by Aug. 30, 2017, they can enjoy also 10%, 15%, or 20% discount.
Here is the breakdown of the promo:
RELAXING RETREAT
Booking Period: Until August 30, 2017
Stay Period: Up to October 29, 2017
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Discounts:
- 10% on Superior Rooms
- 15% on Antequera, Samia, Deluxe Queen, and Deluxe Twin Rooms
- 20% on Bohol House
Inclusions:
- A la carte breakfast; kids aged 5 to 11 get 50% off
- Round-trip land transfers
- Welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Free use of snorkeling gear, kayak, and native bancas
- Complimentary bottled water
- Daily traditional merienda
To get rooms under the promo, guests must book directly at http://www.amarelaresort.com/
About the Resort
- Each of the resort's rooms have a balcony, a mix of antique and custom furniture, en suite bathroom with hair dryer, cable TV, mini-bar, air-conditioning, safe, and telephone.
- There's also a restaurant, herb and vegetable garden, art gallery, boutique, dive shop, library, Wi-Fi Internet connectivity, water sports facilities, and an infinity pool.
- Car rental, airport and city transfer, business center, currency exchange, meeting room, room service, laundry service, wake-up call, airline and ferry reservation, postal and messenger services are also available.
- Tagbilaran Airport, the pier, and shopping malls are 20 to 30 minutes from this resort in Panglao.
Amarela Resort
Barangay Libaong, Panglao Island
Bohol, 6340
Philippines
Phone Numbers: +63-38-5029497, +63-38-5029498
