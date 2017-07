Get Up to 20% Discount + Free Breakfast at Amarela Resort in Panglao Island

Amarela Resort in Panglao Island offers a budget-saving deal that comes with free meals, round-trip transfers, and more. If guests book directly from the resort website's booking engine by Aug. 30, 2017, they can enjoy also 10%, 15%, or 20% discount.

End

-- Panglao Island, Bohol, Philippines – Holidaymakers who are bound to Panglao Island, Bohol from July to October should hurry to make a hotel reservation right now.in Panglao Island offers a budget-saving deal that comes with free meals, round-trip transfers, and more. If guests book directly from the resort website's booking engine by August 30, 2017, they can enjoy also 10%, 15%, or 20% discount.Here is the breakdown of the promo:Until August 30, 2017Up to October 29, 2017Minimum of 2 nights stay- 10% on Superior Rooms- 15% on Antequera, Samia, Deluxe Queen, and Deluxe Twin Rooms- 20% on Bohol House- A la carte breakfast; kids aged 5 to 11 get 50% off- Round-trip land transfers- Welcome drinks- Free Wi-Fi access- Free use of snorkeling gear, kayak, and native bancas- Complimentary bottled water- Daily traditional meriendaTo get rooms under the promo, guests must book directly at http://www.amarelaresort.com/ , using the online reservation system powered by DirectWithHotels Ltd. Clicking the "Check availability and prices" button launch the booking process. The discount can be found under "Relaxing Retreat" in the list of rate plans available for the preferred schedule. After the prepayment has been processed and accepted, guests will receive an email reporting instant confirmation. The remaining balance must be settled upon check-in at this Panglao Island resort. All transactions are protected by Digicert and Trustwave. Promo details may change without prior notice, but all bookings made prior to any revision will still be honored.- Each of the resort's rooms have a balcony, a mix of antique and custom furniture, en suite bathroom with hair dryer, cable TV, mini-bar, air-conditioning, safe, and telephone.- There's also a restaurant, herb and vegetable garden, art gallery, boutique, dive shop, library, Wi-Fi Internet connectivity, water sports facilities, and an infinity pool.- Car rental, airport and city transfer, business center, currency exchange, meeting room, room service, laundry service, wake-up call, airline and ferry reservation, postal and messenger services are also available.- Tagbilaran Airport, the pier, and shopping malls are 20 to 30 minutes from this resort in Panglao.Barangay Libaong, Panglao IslandBohol, 6340PhilippinesPhone Numbers: +63-38-5029497, +63-38-5029498***DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/ 105986890039071165998/