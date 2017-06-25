News By Tag
New Website for Florida Scuba Divers Sees All The Dives In One Place
All the dives, all in one place is the tagline for the new Florida scuba diving website ScubaSchedules.com. Find all the charters on one site and book directly without leaving the site.
"Like many ideas, it was born of frustration,"
The site works by aggregating the calendars of Florida dive charters, making dive-planning a piece of cake. "It's all the dives, all in once place," says Burke.
But with over 200 dive clubs, charters and retail stores spread throughout Florida, it was impossible to get them all on to a single calendar.
"We had to divide Florida into eight regions to make it work," said Burke. "Users click on the zone they want to dive in, then the dives for each month are displayed."
Each region also plots the most popular dive sites on a map, and allows users to review and share their experiences. The site also hosts a dive blog and a bulletin board, where divers can connect with new friends who might be going on the same trip. For Burke, this is something else he'd been looking for. "It's a great way to find new dive buddies if you tend to have days off when everyone else is at work."
ScubaSchedules.com is free for both divers and dive operators. "It's a win for everyone," says Burke. "Dive operators get to increase their visibility with hardly any effort, while divers have a new 'no brainer' in their diving arsenal."
The next phase of development will include a "Book Now" button for many of the charters, which will allow divers to book the trip they are interested in directly from the Scuba Schedules website.
Admin@ScubaSchedules.com
http://www.ScubaSchedules.com
Marc Burke
***@scubaschedules.com
