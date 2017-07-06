Country(s)
Why You Need To Test For Mold Before Getting A Price For Remediation
You may find the contractor is selling you more then you actually need.
IEC's better known as "Moldmen" first priority is to help people understand the facts about mold growth. During a scheduled inspection, one of their consultants will perform various tests including an indoor air quality inspection, a visual analysis, surface sampling and measure humidity levels. The results of each assessment will help the inspectors determine if the levels of mold have reached a toxicity or if your property is still a safe, habitable environment for you and/or family, friends and pets. If there is a problem, their reports will indicate what types of mold are present and how much of it is affecting the property. As environmental consultants "Moldmen" pride themself on their ability to identify not only where the mold is present but also why. Knowing where the problem started can help you avoid future contamination.
Moldmen have been in the mold inspection and mold remediation business since 1984 serving So. California.
If you are concern that your health and property may be at risk due to mold contamination, plan to have testing done first before calling a contractor who is willing to inspect for free.
Remember the fact that if they do not find anything wrong with your property they will lose money, but don't worry they always do. After the "inspection"
If you are looking for a company that honestly do what they say they will do then give Moldmen a Call.
949-350-3620.
Visit http://www.moldmen.com
Contact
HENRY TAYLOR
IEC INDOOR ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL
949-350-3620
***@att.net
