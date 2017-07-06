 

Why You Need To Test For Mold Before Getting A Price For Remediation

You may find the contractor is selling you more then you actually need.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Non-viable Air Sampling
LOS ANGELES - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- DOING A MOLD INSPECTION WITHOUT TESTING MAY COST MORE THEN IT SHOULD.

IEC's better known as "Moldmen" first priority is to help people understand the facts about mold growth. During a scheduled inspection, one of their consultants will perform various tests including an indoor air quality inspection, a visual analysis, surface sampling and measure humidity levels. The results of each assessment will help the inspectors determine if the levels of mold have reached a toxicity or if your property is still a safe, habitable environment for you and/or family, friends and pets. If there is a problem, their reports will indicate what types of mold are present and how much of it is affecting the property. As environmental consultants "Moldmen"   pride themself  on their ability to identify not only where the mold is present but also why. Knowing where the problem started can help you avoid future contamination.

Moldmen have been in the mold inspection and mold remediation business since 1984 serving So. California.

If you are concern that  your health and property may be at risk due to mold contamination, plan to have testing done first before calling  a contractor who is willing to inspect for free.

Remember the fact that if they do not find anything wrong with your property they will lose money, but don't worry they always do. After the "inspection" is finished you will not obtain a mold and air quality report but a quote for the repairs "they think you need", no air or surface samples will be collected since lab work its very expensive and most of this companies are not even certified to collect them on the first place and if they are, you will of course be charged for those services.

If you are looking for a company that honestly do what they say they will do then give Moldmen a Call.

949-350-3620.

Visit http://www.moldmen.com

