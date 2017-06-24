News By Tag
Women Writers Learn to Access Divine Feminine Leadership Power of Manifestation
First class in the Professional Moneta International "Journaling as a Sacred Practice" series focuses on ways women writers focus imagination and vizualize success; Sherri L. McLendon shares how to increase manifestation, realize soul's purpose.
Professional Moneta International, www.professionalmoneta.com, is a boutique consultancy specializing in strategic, presence-based content marketing and public relations strategies. Under McLendon's leadership, the PMI team offers business building coaching to dynamic, mission-led women entrepreneurs, as well as quality consulting in content creation, curation, and thought leadership for exceptional health, medical and environmental clients.
"Women leaders want to know what's real and meaningful for them personally, before they jump in with their whole hearts and beings," says McLendon. "Replacing stuckness with clarity quickly - without closing ourselves to possibility - is a big deal for us."
The class teaches women to combine verbal and non-verbal techniques for manifestation, creating rapid change, or identifying next steps. Participants will learn to:
• Harness image and visualization to increase clarity and decisiveness
• Work with archetype and/or theme to deepen understanding
• Create a Manifestation Map as a springboard for their writing practice
• Learn journaling techniques designed to turn a situation around
• Use intentional writing to move their desires forward into the material realm
All participants will receive course materials and resources by email. Classes will be virtual and delivered live, with a replay link available. Those who sign up for the class must do so prior to noon Monday, July 3, in order to receive access. Those who join the series after the cutoff will be invited to join the August class.
The classes, designed to call forth the wisdom within, will be shared first Mondays monthly, 6 p.m., EST, through June 2018. Support and sharing are encouraged; a closed Facebook group offers opportunity to connect and offer or receive insights. There is no charge to participate, and the classes are in a pitch free format.
Learn more and enroll at https://professionalmoneta.com/
Contact
Katrina Bragg
***@sherrimclendon.com
