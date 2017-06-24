 
Industry News





Automatic Build Workflow Migration to Jenkins

Migrate Batch Workflows from Anthillpro to Jenkins with 1 Click
 
ATLANTA - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Excel-O-Data announced today that it has released its much-anticipated cloud infrastructure automatic workflow migration tool called Cloudkode effective June 15, 2017. Cloudkode facilitates project and workflow migration between different build tools with Anthillpro and Jenkins being some of the most popular in the market. There is a huge demand to help companies facilitate the transition when moving their infrastructure to the cloud. The process is hectic, time consuming, utilizes a lot of resources, and costs a lot of money. Some companies find it difficult to choose the right build tool when implementing continuous integration and continuous delivery.

Cloudkode aims to provide relief to corporations by facilitating the move and migration from different build tools. A company desiring to migrate from Anthillpro to Jenkins will spend months, huge resources, and millions of dollars to complete the move. Cloudkode completes it in a few hours with no resources at a very affordable price.

This type of technology developed by Excel-O-Data is indeed groundbreaking. Cloudkode is a one (1) click project/workflow migration tool that allows organizations to migrate from Anthillpro to Jenkins. Excel-O-Data Chief Executive Officer Alpha Diallo said "Cloudkode aims to be the workflow migration leader to and from all types of cloud build platforms".

About Excel-O-Data

Excel-O-Data is a IT firm based in San Jose, CA specializing in DevOps, IOT, Big Data, Application Development, Mobile Apps, & Digital Services. It was established in 2004 and has extensive experience with experts in Cloud, Automation, & build tools. For more information, please visit http://www.excelodata.com/.

Excel-O-Data
***@excelodata.com
