Automatic Build Workflow Migration to Jenkins
Migrate Batch Workflows from Anthillpro to Jenkins with 1 Click
Cloudkode aims to provide relief to corporations by facilitating the move and migration from different build tools. A company desiring to migrate from Anthillpro to Jenkins will spend months, huge resources, and millions of dollars to complete the move. Cloudkode completes it in a few hours with no resources at a very affordable price.
This type of technology developed by Excel-O-Data is indeed groundbreaking. Cloudkode is a one (1) click project/workflow migration tool that allows organizations to migrate from Anthillpro to Jenkins. Excel-O-Data Chief Executive Officer Alpha Diallo said "Cloudkode aims to be the workflow migration leader to and from all types of cloud build platforms".
About Excel-O-Data
Excel-O-Data is a IT firm based in San Jose, CA specializing in DevOps, IOT, Big Data, Application Development, Mobile Apps, & Digital Services. It was established in 2004 and has extensive experience with experts in Cloud, Automation, & build tools. For more information, please visit http://www.excelodata.com/
