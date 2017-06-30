Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. Adds an Award Winning Distributor Partner to their Integration Network
York Electronic Systems, Inc. is an award-winning low voltage integration firm based out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with over 30 years of expertise in the healthcare industry. York will sell, install and service Jeron's cutting-edge Provider Nurse Call Systems and Integrations for the key healthcare markets of Acute, Skilled, Assisted Living, and Clinics.
Jeron's Provider Nurse Call Systems leverage wireless alerting and communications technology that includes SIP Phones, Bluetooth, and Staff Locating for direct alerts and communication between patients and their assigned caregivers. Reliable nurse call communication means quieter healing environments, engaged staff, and ultimately increased caregiver and patient satisfaction. As the demand for high-technology nurse call increases, quality distribution is paramount. Over their thirty years of business, York has continuously evolved and improved their solutions to meet the needs of modern healthcare facilities communications and workflow requirements.
Scott Johnson, CHC, CET, Director of Healthcare Solutions for York states, "We are very excited to partner with Jeron for quality manufacturing and reliable healthcare nurse call communication products. By adding Jeron, we have been able to launch new total-solutions initiatives and have increased our presence within the Great Plains. Our latest win is a testament to the quality, flexibility, and value that Jeron's nurse systems provide."
Jeron's distributor network are factory trained and certified on the Jeron systems and integrations they install and service. As Provider Nurse Call Systems advance and new products and applications are created, Jeron distributors are kept up to date with ongoing training. Local service and 24/7 support is always available ensuring Jeron systems will always be available should an emergency occur. As demand for Provider Nurse Call continues to grow, local distributors with their own expertise and timely local service are critical to supporting our mutual customers.
ABOUT YORK ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: York Electronic Systems, Inc (YES), founded in 1984, has emerged as one of the top systems integration firms in the Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas area. York is a family-owned systems integration firm specializing in fire alarm, security, communications and audio visual systems.
ABOUT JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider nurse call systems. Provider systems facilitate communications, speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of patient care. For more information regarding the Provider 790 communication solution, visit http://www.jeron.com/
