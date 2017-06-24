News By Tag
Hidden Brains Celebrates 14th Glorious Years of Excellence and Innovation
Hidden Brains celebrates 14th Anniversary aimed at recognizing it employee's commitment and contribution towards success.
Currently catering to more than 33+ industry domains like education, healthcare, retail, oil and gas, energy & utilities, travel, transportation & tourism, Hidden Brains has over the years, expanded its operations to 102+ countries and a customer-base of more than 2200+ clients worldwide.
The 14th anniversary celebrations revolved around empowering people and showcasing work culture which makes Hidden Brains the best place to work with. This occasion marked a renewed sense of enthusiasm and energy in the organization with an ultimate aim of acknowledging employee's commitment and contribution.
As part of Gala Anniversary celebrations, Hidden Brains planned month-long events aimed at providing its team members a unique platform to showcase hidden talents in several areas such as Art, Dramatics, Elocution, Dance, Creative Writing, Singing and Music. This event provided a favorable environment to encourage people to perform to the best of their abilities.
Hidden Brains with a strong team of more than 375 expert professionals is all set to create to reach new heights in this continuing journey of technical brilliance. The company won ICTIS Global Industry & Academic Excellence Award 2017 IoT Innovation, Best ICT Company of the Year, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Award 2013 for being the 25th fastest growing company in India, GESIA Awards for Best Mobile App Development Company 2013, Aegis Graham Bell Award 2013, and WQC (World Quality Commitment) 2010.
Hidden Brains has helped several enterprises address complex business challenges in diverse industry domains. Right from ideation, business strategy, application development, and business process management to performance optimization, Hidden Brains helps clients improve efficiency, streamline productivity and improve ROI.
About Hidden Brains
Headquartered at Ahmedabad, India, Hidden Brains is a leading global software company providing custom solutions in Enterprise Mobility, Web Applications, and Emerging Technologies such as Cloud, Wearable App Development, Progressive Web Apps, Internet of Things, and Big Data Analytics. Its team of passionate innovators and industry experts help companies worldwide to improve bottom-line results.
For more information, visit www.hiddenbrains.com.
